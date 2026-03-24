Bhooth Bangla is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of 2026, marking the much-awaited reunion of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan after a long gap of 14 years. The iconic duo, known for delivering cult comedy classics, has already created significant buzz with their collaboration. Backed by Balaji Motion Pictures, the film continues to build excitement among audiences. Adding to the anticipation, the makers have now released the second song, Tu Hi Dissda, bringing a refreshing romantic layer to this horror-comedy entertainer.

Following the first track, Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge, the newly released Tu Hi Dissda showcases Akshay Kumar and Wamiqa Gabbi in a dreamy romantic avatar. The song beautifully highlights their beautiful chemistry, complemented by mesmerizing visuals. Set against scenic backdrops of waterfalls, lush greenery, and picturesque mountains, the track exudes a soothing and romantic vibe. It's a cool and breezy song, which is perfect for summer love. ‘Bhooth Bangla’: Wamiqa Gabbi Takes a Cue From Co-Star Akshay Kumar, Does Her Own Stunts in Movie.

‘Tu Hi Dissda’ Song From ‘Bhooth Bangla’ Film

Enhancing the song’s charm further, it is sung by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi whose soulful voice adds depth and emotion to the visuals. The execution feels both natural and visually captivating, offering a glimpse of Priyadarshan’s signature storytelling style, making the song a delightful watch. ‘Bhooth Bangla’ Teaser Reactions: Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan’s Horror Comedy Glimpse Impresses Netizens, Fans Call It ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ (Watch Video).

The makers recently unveiled the teaser of Bhooth Bangla, and it quickly took the internet by storm. Audiences are thrilled to witness the return of classic comic one-liners, a touch of horror, and the much-awaited reunion of Akshay Kumar with Priyadarshan. The excitement has only grown stronger with the return of legendary actors like Paresh Rawal, Asrani, and Rajpal Yadav, adding to the film’s nostalgic charm and ensemble appeal.

About 'Bhooth Bangla'

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films, presents Bhooth Bangla starring Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav. Directed by Priyadarshan and Produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor. Releasing in theatres on 10th April, 2026.