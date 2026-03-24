Mumbai, March 24: Vivo’s upcoming flagship, the X300 Ultra, has surfaced on the Geekbench benchmarking platform, providing a preliminary look at its performance capabilities ahead of its scheduled debut. The device is set to be officially unveiled on March 30, 2026, alongside the X300s, marking the latest addition to the company’s premium, camera-centric smartphone lineup.

The spotted device, carrying model number V2547DA, is believed to be the variant equipped with satellite communication features. It recorded a single-core score of 3,722 and a multi-core score of 11,621, figures that align with current high-end Android flagship performance standards for the 2026 market. Vivo V70 FE India Launch Rumoured in Early April.

Vivo X300 Ultra Technical Specifications (Rumoured)

Under the hood, the X300 Ultra is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The benchmark listing confirms that the processor is paired with 16GB of RAM, ensuring robust multitasking capabilities. On the software front, the device will ship with Android 16 out of the box, featuring Vivo’s proprietary OriginOS 6 skin.

The integration of the latest Snapdragon silicon suggests a focus on sustained performance and efficiency, catering to power users and mobile photographers who require fast image processing for high-resolution files.

While the internal specifications are competitive, the primary focus of the X300 Ultra remains its ambitious camera hardware. The triple-camera array is led by a 200MP main sensor utilizing the Sony Lytia 901. Notably, this sensor features a 35mm focal length, a departure from standard smartphone wide-angle lenses, and comes with improved optical stabilisation.

The secondary hardware is equally significant, featuring a 200MP periscope telephoto lens powered by Samsung’s HP0 sensor. This lens offers an 85mm focal length and upgraded stabilisation technology. Completing the trio is a 50MP ultrawide camera built around the Sony Lytia 818 sensor.

In an effort to bridge the gap between smartphones and dedicated cameras, Vivo is reportedly planning to launch optional teleconverter kits. These external accessories are designed to extend the device’s zoom capabilities to 200mm and 400mm, a feature rarely seen in the mobile industry. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Specifications Leaked.

This niche approach underscores Vivo’s strategy to market the X300 Ultra as a professional-grade photography tool. With its high-resolution sensors and specialised optics, the device is positioned to compete directly with other premium imaging flagships launched earlier this year.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2026 03:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).