BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14: Madame, a leading name in the world of fashion, is thrilled to announce the successful launch of its Spring/Summer'24 Collection in collaboration with the new face of the brand Shanaya Kapoor. The event was held on March 12, 2024, at the prestigious Estella, Juhu. The launch event witnessed the presence of esteemed guests, fashion enthusiasts, and industry insiders. The "Fashion Is Me" campaign, featuring the stunning Shanaya Kapoor, served as the centrepiece of the evening. Embracing the ethos of self-expression and individuality, the campaign celebrates the confidence and empowerment that come with embracing one's unique fashion sense. Shanaya Kapoor, with her innate grace and style, perfectly embodies the spirit of the campaign and the brand. The Spring/Summer'24 Collection embodies the essence of modern femininity, offering a curated selection of ensembles designed to celebrate the spirit of the season. From chic daywear to elegant evening attire, the collection caters to the diverse fashion preferences of contemporary women, reflecting Madame's commitment to creating pieces that are both stylish and versatile. "I am excited to be a part of Madame's Collection launch," said Shanaya Kapoor. "The collection perfectly captures the essence of spring with its vibrant colors, modern silhouettes, and effortless style. It has been an absolute pleasure collaborating with Madame, and I am excited to see the collection resonate with fashion-forward individuals."

Also Read | Pi Day 2024 Date, History and Significance: Know All About the Annual Celebration of the Mathematical Constant ? (Pi).

Sumedha Jain, MarCom Head at Madame, expressed her delight with the event's success, stating, "We are thrilled to present our latest Spring/Summer'24 Collection with Shanaya Kapoor as the new fashion face, whose style and elegance perfectly complement the ethos of our brand. The positive feedback received from attendees reaffirms our commitment to delivering collections that inspire confidence and celebrate individuality." The event commenced with a captivating fashion presentation, where guests had the opportunity to preview the latest trends and must-have pieces from the Spring/Summer'24 Collection. Attendees were enamoured by the collection's versatility and attention to detail, applauding Madame's dedication to creating fashion-forward yet timeless ensembles. Following the presentation, guests had the opportunity to explore the collection first-hand at the brand's exclusive pop-up. The hands-on experience allowed attendees to look at their favourite pieces and a sneak peek into what Madame is going to offer throughout the season.

The collection is now available across Madame's 150+ exclusive stores; LFR stores, major online marketplaces and on its official online store, glamly.com. Madame's Spring/Summer'24 Collection is more than just clothing; it is a celebration of modern femininity, empowerment, and style. With Shanaya Kapoor as the face of the Brand, Madame continues to redefine the boundaries of fashion excellence, inspiring women to embrace their unique style with confidence and grace, while providing looks for every season and styles for every reason.

Also Read | AI in India: 95% Indian CIOs Believe That Adoption of Artificial Intelligence Is Key for Business in 2024, Says Report.

Tags for the event:@madamefashions@shanayakapoor02 Hashtags for the event:#SpringSummer'24#fashionisME

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)