New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): A late equaliser from Nikola Stojanovic ensured Jamshedpur FC salvaged a 1-1 draw against Sporting Club Delhi in Indian Super League 2025-26 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday after Joseph Sunny had given the home side the lead.

Jamshedpur FC remain second in the standings with 13 points, while SC Delhi moves to 12th with two points. Stojanovic was adjudged the Player of the Match for his decisive late goal, according to a release.

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SC Delhi head coach Tomasz Tchorz made two changes to his lineup, bringing in midfielder Ousmane Fane and forward Ramhlunchhunga. Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle introduced Manvir Singh in attack in place of Rosenberg Gabriel.

Delhi goalkeeper Nora Fernandes came into action early to punch away a long cross free-kick from Stojanovic in the third minute. Both sides traded efforts in the opening exchanges, with SC Delhi midfielder Ousmane Fane testing Albino Gomes from distance before Rei Tachikawa's long-range strike was comfortably saved at the other end by Fernandes.

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Manvir Singh saw his effort blocked inside the box in the 11th minute, while Augustine Lalrochana forced a routine save from Gomes shortly after. Stojanovic continued to threaten from set-pieces, narrowly missing the target with a direct free-kick in the 18th minute before setting up Pronay Halder, whose header was blocked for a corner.

The hosts took the lead in the 21st minute. A cross into the box by SC Delhi captain Lamgoulen Semkholun was punched weakly by Gomes in the penalty area. After a bit of fumbling by striker Matija Babovic, Joseph Sunny found the ball to fire a left-footed strike into the top-left corner and put Sporting Club Delhi ahead.

Delhi looked to build on its advantage, with Babovic missing from a tight angle in the 27th minute. Jamshedpur responded through left winger Mohammed Sanan, who tested Fernandes from distance in the 33rd minute before firing over the bar from close range six minutes later after a strong individual run.

Raphael Messi Bouli also came close just before the break but dragged his shot wide from inside the box, while Tachikawa's long-range effort in stoppage time sailed over. Jamshedpur struggled to find the finishing touch as they went into the interval trailing 0-1.

The second half began under heavy rainfall, with both teams finding it difficult to create clear-cut chances. Bouli attempted a long-range effort in the 55th minute but failed to hit the target as the contest became scrappier.

Delhi nearly doubled its advantage in the 74th minute when Augustine tested Gomes with a low strike from distance, but the goalkeeper made a sharp save to keep his side in the game.

Jamshedpur continued to push for an equaliser, with Stojanovic forcing a save from Nora Fernandes in the 81st minute as the visitors increased the pressure in the closing stages.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the dying moments of the match. With 90 seconds to go, Stojanovic struck from outside the box, his effort taking the slightest of deflections before finding the near post to level the scores at 1-1.

Both sides searched for a late winner, with Jamshedpur pushing down the right flank through substitute Ritwik Das, while Delhi looked to threaten on the counter. However, neither team could find the decisive goal.

The final whistle confirmed a 1-1 draw, with Stojanovic's late strike earning Jamshedpur FC a point against SC Delhi. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)