New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI/PNN): Magnet 07 Marketing Solutions, a leading digital marketing agency headquartered in New Delhi, is expanding its footprint across the country in 2022 with the establishment of new offices in Prayagraj, Bareilly, and Lucknow.

Magnet 07 has worked with over 200 national and international brands since its inception six years ago. The company's portfolio includes well-known brands across various industry verticals, including hospitality, retail, fast-moving consumer goods, education, information technology, and food and beverage. Starting with an investment of 1 million in 2016, the Delhi-based agency is projecting a business of 20 million by the end of FY 2022-23.

Hiba Rumi, founder, and CEO of Magnet 07 Marketing Solutions said, "At 22 years, I started a job as a copywriter and content strategist for a renowned ad agency and worked for unicorn start-ups as well as fortune 500 companies. The experience inspired me to start my own digital marketing agency, MAGNET 07, financed and supported by my parents."

"Our first client was hesitant to sign up a fresh startup. When asked why should they choose Magnet 07, my reply was honest 'Because we are desperate to grow and you will give us a chance to prove our competence in the market. You will be our testimonial for the next company we approach.' It is this honesty that has helped me bring the company to where it stands today."

Hiba stated that the overcrowded digital marketing sector was offering below-average quality work. At most mid & small-scale agencies, design and communication weren't given the relevance they truly hold in making a campaign successful. Magnet 07 was conceptualized to fill this gap in the market and it is for this reason that today it is one of the fast-growing names in the industry.

