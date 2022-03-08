Pune, March 8: In yet another incident of violence against women, a 40-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly molesting 2 minor girls in Nigdi. The accused, identified as Zisan Abrar Qureshi, was arrested by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Monday.

As per the report published by the Indian Express, the victim's mother registered a complaint against the accused at Nigdi police station on Sunday. The complainant, in her complaint, alleged that the accused molested her five-year-old daughter by touching her private parts while she was playing with her brother. The incident took place on March 4 and after committing the crime, the accused allegedly threatened the girl and asked her not to share the incident with anybody. Haryana Shocker: Four-Year-Old Girl Molested in School by Her Classmate in Rewari; Case Registered.

Reportedly, the accused had molested another 6-year-old girl a week before. The cops at Pimpri-Chinchwad police have booked the accused under sections 354A and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the POCSO Act.

