Today World Kidney Day is being celebrated across the world on the second Thursday of March. It started worldwide in the year 2006 in 66 countries by the International Society of Nephrology (ISN) and the International Federation of Kidney Foundations. The aim of World Kidney Day is to stop the increasing cases of kidney diseases in the world. For this, many types of awareness campaigns take place on World Kidney Day and people are made aware of kidney disease.

World Kidney Day 2022 Date, Theme & Significance

Celebration of World Kidney Day was started back in the year 2006. The purpose of which was to make people aware about the problems related to kidney and its treatment. The number of people suffering from kidney disease is increasing continuously in India. In such a situation, vigilance and awareness about it is very important. Let us know what are the causes, symptoms and prevention measures of kidney disease.

Kidney Diseases Causes

People addicted to drinking alcohol face the worst effects of it on our body, especially the kidney. Excessive consumption of meat is said to affect kidney as well. Apart from this, having less amount of water and more amount of salt is also harmful for the kidney. Apart from these, excessive consumption of analgesics and smoking are also known to strain the kidneys.

Symptoms of Kidney Disease

In case of kidney problems, swelling can be seen in the legs and under the eyes. Apart from this, it is common to complain of fatigue and shortness of breath while doing any work or walking. Also, in case of kidney diseases, there may be a need to get up frequently in the night to urinate. Other symptoms are loss of appetite, poor digestion, lack of blood, and skin turning yellow.

To avoid kidney diseases, one has to make a lot of changes in the daily routine. To keep kidney problems under control, it is very important to exercise daily and keep the body weight under control. At the same time, consuming 8 to 10 glasses of water daily keeps the kidneys healthy. More use of fruits and green vegetables in the diet proves beneficial for the kidney.

