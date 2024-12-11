New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): Maharashtra has emerged as the top beneficiary under the Cold Chain scheme of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY), with grants-in-aid amounting to Rs431.62 crore disbursed so far.

According to the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Uttarakhand and Andhra Pradesh follow with Rs255.57 crore and Rs213.97 crore, respectively.

Also Read | WhatsApp Testing 'Forward to Meta AI' Feature To Allow Users To Share Text, Media To Get Quick Responses, Boost Seamless Interaction.

Since its inception in 2008, the Integrated Cold Chain and Value Addition Infrastructure scheme under PMKSY has approved 399 projects, of which 284 have been completed and are now operational.

The scheme aims to enhance the efficiency of India's agricultural supply chain by reducing post-harvest losses and ensuring value addition to produce.

Also Read | ENHYPEN's Jungwon - aespa's Winter Dating? K-Pop Agencies Belift Lab and SM Entertainment Refute Claims.

The Cold Chain scheme is demand-driven, with the Ministry of Food Processing Industries inviting proposals periodically through Expressions of Interest (EoIs).

These EoIs are published on the Ministry's website and widely circulated through Press Information Bureau announcements and national and regional newspapers. Eligible applicants include small farmers, Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), NGOs, Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), and private entities.

A total of Rs2,366.85 crore has been disbursed under the scheme to date, enabling the development of robust cold chain infrastructure across the country, including in challenging and remote areas.

Providing the details in a written reply to Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries, Shri Ravneet Singh Bhittu, emphasized the importance of the scheme in strengthening the agricultural and food processing sectors.

The Ministry has underscored its commitment to supporting small farmers and farmer collectives, ensuring broader participation in enhancing supply chain resilience.

According to the Ministry, the Pradhan Mantri Kisan SAMPADA Yojana (PMKSY) is projected to attract investments worth Rs11,095.93 crore, benefiting 28.49 lakh farmers and generating 5,44,432 direct and indirect employment opportunities across the country by 2025-26.

Initially approved by the Government of India as the Scheme for Agro-Marine Processing and Development of Agro-Processing Clusters (SAMPADA) on May 3, 2017, the program was allocated Rs6,000 crore for the period 2016-2020, coinciding with the 14th Finance Commission cycle. Subsequently rebranded as PM Kisan SAMPADA Yojana, the initiative was designed as a comprehensive package to develop modern infrastructure and establish efficient supply chains from farm gates to retail outlets.

The scheme's objectives include boosting the growth of the food processing sector, improving returns for farmers, reducing agricultural wastage, and increasing the level of food processing and exports. Additionally, PMKSY aims to create significant employment opportunities, particularly in rural areas, supporting the government's goal of doubling farmers' incomes.

PMKSY is structured around seven key components, each targeting specific areas of development within the food processing ecosystem.

These include Mega Food Parks, Integrated Cold Chain and Value Addition Infrastructure, Infrastructure for Agro-Processing Clusters, Creation of Backward and Forward Linkages, Creation/Expansion of Food Processing and Preservation Capacities, Food Safety and Quality Assurance Infrastructure, and Human Resources and Institutions.

Through its comprehensive approach, PMKSY is set to modernize the food processing sector and create a robust supply chain infrastructure, ultimately contributing to India's agricultural sustainability and economic growth. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)