San Francisco, December 11: WhatsApp is testing a new feature that will allow users to enhance their experience while interacting with Meta AI. The Meta AI chat service on WhatsApp currently allows users to manually open it and type any prompt to create a text response or generate an image. However, there is no option for forwarding any question, prompt, or other text details directly to Meta AI.

According to a post by WABetainfo, WhatsApp's new feature, "Forward to Meta AI," is under development and will soon be rolled out for developers and beta testers. Once the feature testing is complete, the Meta-owned platform will launch it for all users in an official update. This feature will help users forward and share messages and media to Meta AI like any other contact. YouTube Expands Auto Dubbing Feature for More Creators To Break Language Barriers; Check Details and Know How It Works.

WhatsApp Forward to Meta AI Feature; Key Highlights

The "Forward to Meta AI" feature on the WhatsApp platform will allow channel owners to forward messages, photos, videos, GIFs, etc., directly to their channels, making the content-sharing process simpler. This feature will eliminate the need to save media to devices and manually upload it. This would help users seamlessly interact with artificial intelligence and get the needed response.

WABetainfo said that the introduction of this new feature will help users save time. Currently, WhatsApp users have to manually copy and paste text to ask Meta AI a specific question or query. This would increase users' convenience and help them interact with Meta AI often without going through a manual download and uploading cycle. OpenAI Canvas Tool Launched for All ChatGPT Users Allowing Them To Boost Productivity in Coding and Writing.

By forwarding messages, users can get personalised responses from Meta AI. They will also get tailored analysis for any prompt or details they provide to Meta AI on WhatsApp.

