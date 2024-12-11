Dating rumours have always grabbed attention when it comes to South Korean celebrities, whether they are actors or K-pop stars. It seems K-fans simply can't get enough of their favourite stars' lives. The more, the merrier – and with that comes the rumours. Currently, social media is buzzing with dating rumours involving aespa’s Winter and ENHYPEN’s Jungwon, which have gone viral. A post on X (formerly known as Twitter) claimed there was evidence that the pair had been spotted at the same bar in the Cheongdam neighbourhood. South Korea on December 11. It was alleged that although they left the venue separately, they had been together. Jungwon was reportedly seen all covered up. But the K-pop star agencies refute claims of their dating. aespa’s Winter and Bang Ye Dam Share a Mysterious Glance in New Concept Photos of Their Upcoming Single ‘Officially Cool’ Releasing On April 2 (View Pics).

Red Tracksuit and a Viral Video Spark Dating Rumours

The dating rumours began when fans identified aespa's Winter wearing a red tracksuit, which she had also worn during a dance challenge a couple of days back. This detail was noted in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), which led to speculation about her presence at the same bar as Jungwon. The rumours were filled by the same fan, who exposed the alleged sighting following Jungwon and recorded a video of him. In the video, Jungwon's voice was allegedly heard which stands as evidence for the latest rumour.

Is That Winter and Jungwoon?

K-Pop Agencies Belift Lab and SM Entertainment Quash Dating Rumours

But before the rumours could escalate further, both aespa's Winter and ENHYPEN's Jungwon addressed the situation by denying the dating allegations. Their respective agencies also issued statements, firmly dismissing the claims and putting an end to the speculation.

