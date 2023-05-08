Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Malabar Gold & Diamonds, one of the largest gold and diamond retail chains of the country, has launched the world's biggest jewellery showroom in Kozhikode, Kerala to offer a world class jewellery shopping experience.

The Artistry Store, which will be a new global destination for gold and diamond shopping, incidentally is being set up at the same place where Malabar Group originated three decades ago.

Indian Union Muslim League State President Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal inaugurated the Artistry Store of Malabar gold and diamonds. Ministers P. A. Muhammad Riyas, V. Abdurrahiman, A. K. Sasindran, Ahmed Devarkovil, MLAs Kanathil Jameela, Najeeb Kanthapuram, T. Siddique, Kozhikode Corporation Councillor Ramlath, DCC President K. Praveen Kumar, Malabar Group Chairman M P Ahammed, Vice Chairman K P Abdul Salam, Malabar Gold and Diamonds India Operations Managing Director O.Asher, Malabar Gold and Diamonds International Operations Managing Director Shamlal Ahmed, Group Executive Directors K.P. Veerankutty, A K Nishad, C. Mayinkutty, M P Abdul Majeed, V S Shareej, Directors P A Abdullah, Samad bapu, Corporate Heads R. Abdul Jaleel, A K Faisal, V S Shafeekh, Shaji Kakkodi, M P Ahmed Basheer, Retail Operations Head (Rest of India) P. K. Siraj, Malabar Gold and Diamonds Zonal Head Javed Meyan, Chamayam Bapu and other management members, religious-social-political personalities and others were present at the inauguration event.

The Group has dedicated this marvelous showroom on the Bank Road in Kozhikode as a token of gratitude to the millions of its customers who have placed their trust in the brand and transformed it into a world leader. The Artistry Store will be the world's biggest jewellery showroom, covering an area of 1,10,000 square feet with five floors for shopping and three for parking.

The showroom offers a differentiated shopping experience and innovative bouquet of services to the customers. It has a dedicated wedding arena exclusively for the selection of ornaments for the brides. A bespoke suite will enable the customers to customise their choices. A privilege lounge with personalised services is the another feature of the showroom, to be run by a set of specially trained staff.

The store has a set of experts who brief the customers on the sourcing, value and features of different gemstones. The experience zone, set up as part of the showroom, offers an immersive experience to the customers on the gold and diamond manufacturing process. More than being a sales point, it has been conceived to be a jewellery tourist destination where the customer gets to know the depth, diversity and styles of traditional ornament making and jewellery craft. There is a special pavilion to showcase the precious and age-old diamonds, jewellery and antiques collected from across the world. The express billing counter, vast collection of light-weight ornaments, multi-level parking are added features of the store.

Malabar Group Chairman M P Ahammed termed the completion of 30 years as a momentous occasion in their journey which was made possible only because of the trust and affection of the customers. "Their continued support and trust took us where we stand now as one of the biggest jewellery groups in the world. We are especially happy to set up this store at the same place where we started our humble journey. This is a significant step towards our journey to emerge as the biggest jewellery retailer in the world," he said.

"The artistry store here gives an indication of how we want to move ahead in the coming years. We aim to give a completely different experience to the customers, providing them information on design development and manufacturing. This is one of the crucial results of our continued and sustained research and development on how to elevate the shopping experience. The trust from the customers and our commitment to give back the best to them made this brand the most favourite of the people," said O Asher.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds has also introduced a special reward scheme for the customers to celebrate the 30 years of operations. It will give a gift, the value of which will be equal to that of 100 mg gold coin, against every purchase worth Rs. 30,000. In case of diamonds, gems, precious stones and ornaments, the gift will be equal to that of a 250 mg gold coin. The offer will continue till May 31, 2023.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds was established in 1993 and is the flagship company of Malabar Group, a leading diversified Indian business conglomerate. With an annual turnover of $4.1 billion, the company currently ranks as the 6th largest jewellery retailer globally and today has a strong retail network of 312 outlets spread across 10 countries in addition to multiple offices, design centres, wholesale units and factories spread across India, Middle East, Far East & USA. The group, owned by more than 4,000 shareholders, has more than 17,500 professionals from over 26 countries working towards its continued success. Malabar Gold & Diamonds also features an online store www.malabargoldanddiamonds.com providing customers the opportunity to purchase their favourite jewellery at any time and on any day from the comfort of their homes.

The group also operates MGD - Lifestyle Jewellery, a retail concept offering trendy and light weight jewellery that represents the independent and the modern woman through its designs and collections. CSR has been the primary commitment of the group since its inception; integrating ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) principles into the core business. The key CSR focus areas of Malabar Group are Health, Education, Women Empowerment, Housing, Hunger Free World and the Environment. The ESG goals of the organization are periodically strengthened by integrating responsibility and sustainability to remain a socially conscious and responsible organization. The group contributes 5% of its profit to such initiatives in the same country of operation.

