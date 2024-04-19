VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 19: ManipalCigna Health Insurance, one of India's fastest-growing standalone health insurance company, has proudly received two coveted accolades at the esteemed 3rd edition of the "National Feather Awards".

Also Read | World Creativity and Innovation Day 2024 Date and Theme: Know History and Significance of the Day That Highlights the Importance of Creativity and Innovation.

The company emerged victorious in the Marketing Campaign of the Year and Product Innovation of the Year categories, underscoring its commitment to excellence and innovation in the health insurance industry. The National Feather Awards, renowned for recognizing outstanding achievements and innovation across various sectors, has given ManipalCigna Health Insurance prestigious titles in acknowledgement of its groundbreaking customer centric initiatives and pioneering contributions.

In the Marketing Campaign of the Year category, ManipalCigna Health Insurance showcased unparalleled creativity, strategic vision, and a customer-centric approach to delivering the impactful campaign - Expert Ki Suno Sahi Chuno, starring its brand ambassador and renowned actor, Manoj Bajpayee. The campaign showcases ManipalCigna's expertise in the health insurance industry to provide high-quality healthcare experience to its customers and encourages people to choose their health policy from the people who know best.

Also Read | Narayana Murthy's Five-Month-Old Grandson Ekagrah Murty To Earn Rs 4.2 Crore With Infosys' Bumper Dividend.

Speaking on the recognition, Sapna Desai, Chief Marketing Officer, ManipalCigna Health Insurance said, "We are delighted to receive the 'Marketing Campaign of the Year' and 'Product Innovation of the Year' awards. At ManipalCigna, it is not just about the innovations that we pay attention to, we also track how it is impacting our customers and its acceptance. Hence, these awards are a testament to our commitment to innovation and our focus on delivering fully loaded products through our multi-product, multi-segment and multi-distribution strategy. This recognition swill further inspire us to drive more innovative health insurance products that cater to the changing needs of customers across segments and provide our customers with lifetime access to quality healthcare"

Additionally, in Product Innovation of the Year, ManipalCigna Health Insurance demonstrated its unwavering commitment to advancing healthcare financing solutions through groundbreaking product innovations. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, data-driven insights, and customer feedback, the company introduced innovative products that address evolving consumer needs, enhance accessibility to quality healthcare, and improve overall health outcomes. The National Feather Awards serve as a platform to celebrate outstanding achievements and innovation across various industries, showcasing the exemplary efforts of organizations and individuals in driving positive change and making a lasting impact.

About ManipalCigna Health Insurance:

ManipalCigna Health Insurance Company Limited is a joint venture between Manipal Group, an eminent player in healthcare delivery and higher education in India, and Cigna Healthcare, a global health services company with over 230 years of experience. ManipalCigna is headquartered out of Mumbai and has 78 branch offices covering significant metros and towns. The company has built a strong multi-distribution network of over 70,000 agents and 500+ distribution partners across the country. ManipalCigna also has presence in 400+ cities in India through its distribution network and has a network of over 9500 hospitals across cities including tier I, tier II, and tier III towns in India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)