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The long-running sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) has sparked widespread concern among its fanbase following the release of a highly emotional promo suggesting a major turning point for the character of Champaklal Gada, fondly known as Bapuji. The teaser, which depicts a distraught Jethalal receiving news of his father’s "passing," has triggered intense speculation regarding whether veteran actor Amit Bhatt is exiting the show after 18 years. ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’: Who Is Nilesh Bhatt? All About Actor Who Played Over 20 Different Roles in TMKOC.

Is Bapuji Exiting ‘Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’?

The rumours began circulating this week after Sony SAB released a promotional clip showing a chaotic situation in Gokuldham Society. In the footage, Bapuji suddenly goes missing, leaving his mobile phone behind and his family unable to contact him.

The tension peaks when Jethalal (played by Dilip Joshi) makes a frantic phone call and is told by an unidentified voice, "Bapuji is gone... he has left us all." The promo ends with Jethalal breaking down in tears, leading many viewers to fear that the show is planning a permanent exit for one of its central pillars.

Watch the Promo of ‘TMKOC’

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Fan Reactions and Scripted Suspense

The emotional nature of the clip has left the show's audience in "unrest," with social media platforms flooded with queries about Amit Bhatt’s future with the series. While some fans expressed heartbreak at the prospect of losing the character, others voiced scepticism, noting that the show has a long history of using dramatic "dream sequences" or misunderstandings to drive viewership.

Industry insiders suggest that the "death track" might be a narrative hook designed to build suspense rather than a literal departure. Sources close to the production have hinted that Amit Bhatt remains a core part of the cast and that the current storyline is intended to be a "high-point" emotional arc to re-engage the audience.

Bapuji in ‘TMKOC’

Amit Bhatt has portrayed Champaklal Gada since the show’s inception in 2008. Despite being younger in real life than his on-screen son Dilip Joshi, Bhatt’s performance has made Bapuji a household name across India.

Over the years, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has seen several high-profile exits, including Disha Vakani (Dayaben), Shailesh Lodha (Taarak Mehta), and Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal (Roshan Sodhi). Given this history of departures, fans are particularly sensitive to any hints of another original cast member leaving the show.

What Exactly Happened to Bapuji?

In the latest episode, the mystery of Bapuji’s disappearance was finally unravelled. Contrary to the viral speculation that actor Amit Bhatt was leaving the show, the character made a dramatic and safe return to Gokuldham Society. ’Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Disha Vakani’s Father Bhim Vakani Passes Away in Ahmedabad.

The episode revealed that Bapuji’s absence was not due to a tragic accident, but rather a selfless act of heroism. Champaklal explained to the gathered society members that he had been caught up in a massive traffic jam. Realising that an ambulance carrying a critical patient was stuck, he took it upon himself to step out and manually clear the path.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (TMKOC). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 09:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).