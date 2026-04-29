Ghaziabad Fire: Major Blaze Erupts at Gaur Green Avenue Society In Indirapuram, Thick Smoke Triggers Panic Among Residents (Watch Videos)

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A massive fire broke out Wednesday morning at the Gaur Green Avenue residential society in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, triggering panic among residents. The blaze reportedly originated in a flat on the ninth floor, with flames and thick plumes of black smoke visible from as far as the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. Emergency services were immediately alerted, and multiple fire tenders were dispatched to the scene to conduct containment operations. Firefighting teams are currently working to prevent the flames from spreading to adjacent units. Authorities are yet to confirm if the affected flat was occupied or the cause of the fire. Further updates are awaited. Ghaziabad Blaze: Fire Engulfs Market Near Gaur Chowk, 10 Fire Tenders Deployed.

Massive Fire Erupts at Gaur Green Avenue in Indirapuram

VIDEO | Ghaziabad: Massive fire breaks out in Green Avenue Society flat, Indirapuram. Fire tenders rush to the spot.#Fire (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/1Iueiz0kuR — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 29, 2026

VIDEO | Ghaziabad: Massive fire breaks out in Green Avenue Society flat, Indirapuram; fire tenders rush to spot. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/jBAIy4Qzwf — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 29, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI ). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

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