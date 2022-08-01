Leh (Ladakh) [India], August 1 (ANI/GPRC): Mass meditation at Pangong Lake at a height of 4,225 meter involving 500 participants from national and international spheres has been included by the World Book of Records which was organized by Mahabodhi International Meditation Centre Leh, Ladakh, India on the occasion of International Festival of Yoga and Meditation on June 23, 2022.

The record certificate was presented to Ven. Bhikkhu Sanghasena (Founder, MIMC) by Dr Kiran Bedi, IPS (Former Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry), Rajendra Pal Gautam (Cabinet Minister, Government of Delhi) and Santosh Shukla (CEO, World Book of Records). On this occasion, High Commissioner of Mongolia Dambajavyn Ganbold, High Commissioner of Myanmar U Moe Kyaw Aung, High Commissioner of Thailand Pattarat Hongtong, Dr Binny Sareen, Dr Suchita Shukla and officers of Indian Army were present. Significantly, Pangong Lake is the world's highest saltwater lake. Its water, which seems to be dyed in blue, stands in stark contrast to the arid mountains surrounding it. Extending to almost 160km, one-third of Pangong Lake lies in India and the other two-thirds in China.

Pangong Lake, one of the most famous lakes in Leh Ladakh, derives its name from the Tibetan word, "Pangong Tso", which means "high grassland lake". On being recognized by the World Book of Records, Ven. Bhikkhu Sanghasena was congratulated by dignitaries of international social, cultural and religious communities.

www.worldbookofrecords.uk

