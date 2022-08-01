The 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022), which started on July 28, are currently underway in Birmingham, England. It is India's 18th appearance at the quadrennial event. India has sent a strong contingent at the 2022 Birmingham Games. Among other sports events, India will compete in athletics, among which is the Javelin Throw, and two athletes from each gender will compete in the sport after the injury sustained by Neeraj Chopra. India at Commonwealth Games 2022: List of Sports Indian Athletes Will be Participating in at CWG.

The 24-year-old Javelin thrower will not be participating in the 2022 Birmingham Games, due to a recent groin injury suffered at the 2022 World Athletics Championship. Neeraj Chopra was initially likely to be India’s flag bearer at the tournament and was supposed to lead the team. He was one of the top contenders to win the gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games as he did in the previous edition.

With the Olympic gold medallist set to miss the 2022 Birmingham Games, DP Manu and Rohit Yadav will represent India in the men’s Javelin Throw event while Annu Rani and Shilpa Rani will compete for the country in the women’s category. Who Will Host 2022 Commonwealth Games? Is India Participating in CWG 2022? And Other FAQ's About Quadrennial Event in Birmingham.

The first match of the javelin throw will take place on August 05 and it will be a men’s javelin throw qualification match. The men who will qualify on the day will apparently move on to the finals on August 07 and will battle it out for glory. Meanwhile, the women’s Javelin throw finals will also take place on August 07 and Annu Rani and Shilpa Rani will be hoping to book a place in the summit clash.

The Javelin Throw event will be held at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, along with other athletics events for three days - August 05, 07, and 08. The champions will be decided within these threea days for both men’s and women’s disciplines.

