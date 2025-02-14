SMPL

New Delhi [India], February 14: Mental health is no longer a silent crisis--it's a call for strong and immediate action. Despite growing awareness in the media, the stigma surrounding mental wellness continues to prevent millions in India from seeking the help they need. Though mental health has been highlighted nationally post Covid but support and work at the grassroots is still lacking. Recognizing this urgent need, Sukriti Dhingra, an RCI Licensed Clinical Psychologist and Member of the British Psychological Society, has launched Mindsy, a ground breaking app designed to transform how India approaches mental well-being.

Also Read | Jaipur: 5-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling Into 100-Foot-Deep Well While Playing in Rajasthan.

What makes Mindsy unique is its AI-powered self-help modules, which guides users to take a free quiz that identifies their therapy needs. This personalized starting point offers actionable recommendations, bridging the gap for those hesitant to seek professional help. The app also connects users with an extensive network of licensed psychologists, child psychologists, and speech therapists, ensuring culturally relevant and empathetic care tailored to the diverse challenges faced across India. And in the near future the Indian diaspora abroad.

With an endorsement from Start-Up India Seed Fund and incubation at the SGSITS Incubation Forum Indore, Mindsy has not only gained crucial funding support but also reaffirmed its potential to reshape the mental health landscape in India. This recognition validates the vision of making professional mental health support accessible with help from AI, affordable, and stigma-free for everyone. One can visit mindsy.in to read more.

Also Read | 'Dead' Man Comes Alive: Prayagraj Man Presumed 'Dead' in Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Stampede Arrives at His Own 'Tehrvi'.

Sukriti, a mental health advocate and seasoned psychologist, brings a wealth of experience and compassion to the platform. "The goal isn't just to treat mental health issues; it's to normalize the conversation around them," she says. Her mission is to empower individuals from all walks of life--teenagers grappling with peer pressure, never ending stress of exams, professionals overwhelmed by workplace stress, or parents navigating challenges with their children, and every individual engrossed in their daily life struggles having little or no support for their mental health, unlike physical health. Mindsy embodies her belief that mental health care should be as accessible as any other essential service. Sukriti believes in empowering people to take charge of their mental health journey by making the process interesting.

By combining advanced technology with human expertise, Mindsy offers a robust ecosystem that encourages self-awareness, facilitates expert guidance, and fosters mental resilience. Sukriti's vision is to break barriers, not just in access to care but also in society's perception of mental health.

Mindsy has recently expanded their ever-growing prospect into corporate and institutional partnerships to provide mental wellbeing services for their employees/students. Mindsy is also collaborating with different organisations and providing mental health seminars which caters to distinct audiences and their needs. By partnering with Mindsy the organisations are focusing on fostering healthy environment for their employees and availing the multitude of benefits they have to offer.

As Mindsy gains momentum, it stands as a symbol of hope and transformation, a lifeline for individuals navigating the complexities of modern life. With the backing of Start-Up India and a passionate mission at its core, Mindsy is paving the way for a healthier, stigma-free future.

Because peace of mind is not a privilege--it's a right.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)