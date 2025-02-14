Kanpur, February 14: A man from Prayagraj, presumed dead after the January 29 Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 stampede, returned home on Tuesday, February 11, finding his community gathered for his 'tehrvi,' the 13th-day death ritual. Khunti Guru, a resident of Chahchand Gali in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, had lost track of time after indulging in chillums with sadhus, unaware of the chaos and rituals held in his memory.

Walking home nearly two weeks later, he was met with stunned faces and disbelief, which soon turned into a celebration, Times of India reported. Guru had left for a dip at Sangam on Mauni Amavasya and was feared dead after the stampede that killed 30 and injured 60 on January 29. Stampede at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj: 30 Women Injured in Stampede at Mahakumbh Ahead of 'Amrit Snan' on 'Mauni Amavasya' in Uttar Pradesh (See Pics and Videos).

Man Presumed Dead in Kumbh Stampede Returns Home in Prayagraj

Guru, who lives in a small room, never completed his education and is the son of a once-reputable lawyer. Despite having a bed, he prefers sleeping in a nearby Shiva temple compound, where he is entertained by locals who provide him with food and clothing.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, renowned as the world's largest human gathering, witnessed the tragic stampede at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj. Local social worker Abhai Awasthi recalled how neighbours, after days of fruitless searching, had accepted his presumed fate. 'Dead' Man Comes Alive: Trader Calls His Relatives After Police Find His Charred 'Body' in Andhra Pradesh.

Similar Incident in Maharashtra

In another incident, a man who was declared dead after suffering a heart attack came back to life when the ambulance carrying his body hit a pothole on its way back home in Maharashtra's Kolhapur on January 3. The incident has stunned the local community and sparked discussions about the role of fate and divine intervention.

The 65-year-old Pandurang Tatya, a resident of Kasba Bawda in Kolhapur, was performing a religious prayer when he suddenly collapsed due to a heart attack. His wife immediately called for help, and with the assistance of neighbours, they rushed him to the hospital.

The doctors, despite all their intervention, declared Pandurang officially dead. The news quickly reached most of the village, and by this time, relatives had begun to gather at home for the funeral preparations. The family was deep in the preparation of funeral rites when the unthinkable happened. Just as the ambulance was carrying the body to the home of his family, it suddenly went over a huge pothole on the road, and to everyone's surprise, there was movement from the body of Pandurang. With that, the family noted the changes and rushed him immediately to the hospital.

