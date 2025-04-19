Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 19 (ANI): The National Statistics Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) is organising a Data Users Conference in collaboration with the Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research (IGIDR) to promote dialogue between data producers and data users, fostering knowledge exchange and discussions on the latest developments in the field.According to a statement by the MoSPI, the conference will address several important topics, including the sampling methodologies used in surveys, the latest findings from the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES) for 2023-24, and recent updates in the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS).

Additionally, it will focus on the revision of GDP compilation and base figures, as well as key initiatives related to the updating of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) base.

The Data Users Conference will be chaired by Dr Saurabh Garg, IAS, Secretary, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

The event will host approximately 250 participants, comprising researchers, academicians, Economists, industrial associations, policymakers, representatives from international organizations, private survey agencies, as well as esteemed institutions from academia and the media.

Experts and members of the National Statistical Commission (NSC) and technical committees will also be present.

The technical sessions on National Sample Surveys will provide an overview of the sampling design, computation of multipliers, and estimation of parameters in NSS household surveys.

The sessions will also highlight key lessons from the conduct of the Household Consumption Expenditure Surveys (HCES) for 2022-23 and 2023-24, with insights drawn from the latest data releases. A panel discussion will follow to further explore the same.

In addition, recent changes in the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) methodology will be presented to enhance users' understanding and ensure clarity in interpretation, said the Ministry.

In the second half, technical sessions on key macroeconomic indicators will be presented on the following topics, and each presentation will be followed by a Panel Discussion.

The Panel Discussions organised will be chaired by distinguished experts, providing a platform for critical review and discussion of the presented topics.

The panels will include a diverse group of experts from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), National Stock Exchange, private survey agencies and academic institutions including IGIDR, IIPS, among others.

Post-panel discussions, the floor will be opened for open discussions, offering participants the opportunity to directly engage with the speakers and panelists, thus facilitating dynamic exchange between data users and data producers.

To streamline the interactive sessions, participants will be encouraged to submit questions via the Mentimeter platform, ensuring that discussions remain focused and engaging, the Ministry added.

The Ministry's statement added that the conference aims to foster dialogue on emerging methodologies, survey practices, and the relevance of official statistics in policymaking and research, reaffirming MoSPI's commitment to improving the statistical ecosystem of the country. (ANI)

