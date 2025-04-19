Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match number 36, Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Rajasthan Royals have lost three matches on the trot and now will be looking to bounce back. Meanwhile, for RR vs LSG IPL 2025 match live streaming online and telecast details, you can scroll down. IPL 2025 Points Table Updated With NRR: Punjab Kings Claim Second Spot, Royal Challengers Bengaluru Drop To Fourth Spot.

On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants, after three consecutive wins, lost their last match. The Rishabh Pant-led side lost to Chennai Super Kings in a closely fought encounter. While RR are in eighth spot on the IPL 2025 points table and standings, LSG are placed fifth. This will be the eighth game for both sides and the first meeting against each other this season as well.

When is RR vs LSG IPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Rajasthan Royals will face Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025 on Saturday, April 19. The RR vs LSG IPL 2025 match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur and it will start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). RR vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of RR vs LSG Match in IPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the RR vs LSG IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 Tamil, Star Sports 2 Telugu & Star Sports Kannada TV channels. For the RR vs LSG IPL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of RR vs LSG Match in IPL 2025?

JioHotstar is the new online streaming platform after the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star. JioHotstar will provide IPL 2025 live streaming in India. Fans in India can watch the Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need to pay subscription charges. Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants will look to have a fascinating contest and in the end, Rishabh Pant and co will likely come out on top.

