Greensboro, April 19: Volvo Group North America has announced cutting jobs amid ongoing Trump tariffs. The Volvo layoffs will affect 550 to 800 people at the US facilities in the upcoming three months due to market uncertainty. A spokesperson mentioned that the Volvo layoffs were introduced amid demand concerns while facing the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration. The layoffs will affect several Volvo Group North America sites in the country.

According to a report by Mint, Volvo layoffs will affect up to 800 employees working at the Mack Truck site in Macungie, in Pennsylvania. The report mentioned that the job cuts would also affect the Volvo Group facilities in Dublin (Ohio), Virginia and Hagerstown (Maryland). US President Donald Trump announced new tariffs on multiple countries as a part of his "America First" approach to benefit the US in trade and help reduce the debt.

Volvo Group is part of Sweden's AB Volvo, with around 20,000 employees working in North America. The report mentioned that the layoffs announced by Volvo Group were in response to Donald Trump's tariffs that affected the automobile industry. The car and truck industry is expected to see rise in the manufacturing cost of the vehicles.

The Volvo Group North America spokesperson said in an email that Heavy-duty truck orders were negatively hit by market uncertainty over demand and freight rates. The market expected the possibility of regulatory changes and the impact of tariffs. The spokesperson said, "We regret having to take this action, but we need to align production with reduced demand for our vehicles."

The company informed its employees about the upcoming Volvo layoffs, which would affect a minimum of 550 to a maximum of 800 US employees. Volvo primarily manufactures heavy-duty trucks, SUVs, sedans, and station wagons.

