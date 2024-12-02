BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2: Mirae Asset Financial Group today announced the completion of its acquisition of Sharekhan, following the receipt of all required regulatory approvals. This marks a new chapter in both companies' journeys as Mirae Asset Sharekhan becomes part of the Mirae Asset family.

With this acquisition, Sharekhan will continue to develop its business and activities, leveraging Mirae Asset's global expertise to enhance offerings and extend financial services to clients across India. The integration of Mirae Asset's international resources with Sharekhan's established market position aims to create a comprehensive financial services platform catering to a diverse clientele.

This combination of integration and aspiration comes through in the new logo, which reflects the smooth amalgamation of the 2 entities coming together to cater to the flourishing aspirations--much like the skyward swoosh--of the Indian share market participant.

Mirae Asset's decision to acquire Sharekhan aligns with its vision of establishing a robust presence in India's retail brokerage market. Hyeon-Joo Park, Founder & GSO (Global Strategy Officer) of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, shared, "The acquisition of Sharekhan underscores Mirae Asset's commitment to India as a key growth market. We are excited to combine Mirae Asset's Permanent Innovator mindset and global reach with Sharekhan's deep understanding of the Indian financial landscape to deliver new opportunities for wealth creation to our clients."

A spokesperson for Mirae Asset Capital Markets India, stated, "Sharekhan's presence across India, combined with Mirae Asset's dedication to innovation and client satisfaction, creates a synergy that we believe will propel Sharekhan into a new phase of growth. Our goal is to deliver an unparalleled wealth creation experience to clients in India and further our commitment to digital innovation and accessible financial solutions. Further, we would like to thank Jaideep Arora for all his contributions in making Sharekhan the brand that it is today. We wish him the best. Jisang Yoo, CEO, Mirae Asset Capital Markets India, will be appointed as the CEO of Mirae Asset Sharekhan."

Mirae Asset Sharekhan clients can expect uninterrupted access to their accounts, platforms, and services, with the addition of Mirae Asset's global investment options and tools, offering an even broader selection of financial products and advisory services.

