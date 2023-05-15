Mirraw aims to reach every household in the known world with at least one piece of Indian culture

New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI/PNN): Launched in 2011, Mirraw, an e-commerce marketplace for ethnic products, founded by Shailesh Jain and Anup Nai has grown remarkably in the last 10 years without any external funding and became a well-known Unicorn in 2016.

Started with a mission to bring the world's best ethnic designs to people's doorstep, Mirraw offers handpicked designs in ethnic jewellery, apparel, accessories and more.

The company advocates the idea of e-commerce across various themes and sectors, giving rise to its flagship ideology to provide artists a global platform to display and monetize their art. The aim is to reach every household in the known world to at least one piece of Indian culture. Mirraw deeply focuses on Indian-origin products and identifies regional artisans and small-scale designers who can leverage the platform to their benefit while, at the same time, also providing customer satisfaction.

The mission is to build a global consumer marketplace and improve the customer shopping experience alongside empowering the region's artisans. It is a multi-dimensional company that caters to the varied trends of all its consumers.

The company aims to strike a chord with the international audience. The user base is spread out in the USA, Canada, UAE, UK, Australia, etc., has employed creative marketing strategies, and has roped in various influencers to expand its user base. Mirraw has registered a 10% rise in its growth since last year's operation.

