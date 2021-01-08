Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Many of us are catching up on television shows and movies as we continue to stay safely at home. Platinum Guild International, the marketing association for platinum jewelry, is highlighting some of the most famous platinum jewelry designs from iconic movies and television shows. All over the world, designers prefer precious platinum to create master pieces because of its versatility, and because it is the most secure setting for any precious gemstone.

High Society: Grace Kelly wore her real platinum engagement ring from Prince Rainier in her final film High Society. The stunning Cartier design features a 10.48-emerald cut center diamond flanked by two baguettes, set in platinum.

The Great Gatsby: Daisy Buchanan (Carey Mulligan) in The Great Gatsby wears a cushion-cut halo engagement ring set in platinum from Tiffany & Co. that was valued at USD 3.9 million. The ring was Art-Deco inspired and included a matching French-set wedding band.

Moulin Rouge: The "Satine" necklace worn by Nicole Kidman in the movie Moulin Rouge is the most expensive piece of jewelry made for a film. The platinum design by Stefano Centuri includes 1,308 diamonds with a total carat weight of 134. This necklace was crafted with 100-year old techniques and took months to complete.

Friends: The platinum engagement ring worn by Monica Geller-Bing (Courteney Cox) on Friends is a vintage-inspired beauty by Tacori. It's a three-stone style that represents "past, present, future", and includes a 1.5 carat princess cut in the center, hugged with trillion-cut blue sapphires on either side. The ring includes a wheat patterned hand-engraving which symbolizes abundance, life and fertility and also secret scrolling hearts underneath the crown.

Platinum is the ideal choice for red carpet jewelry because it holds diamonds and precious gemstones more securely than any other metal. It is not only the highest quality metal, but its density makes it one of the most durable and enduring precious metals. Platinum is also naturally white, unlike white gold, which means it will not cast any tint onto a diamond or gemstone, allowing the stone's genuine color to sparkle brightly.

