The self-enumeration process for Census 2027 is currently underway in Delhi (MCD), Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Rajasthan and Jharkhand, with residents in these regions required to complete the online process before the May 15 deadline.

Self-enumeration allows households to submit Census information online through the official Census portal instead of waiting for Enumerators to collect details during house-to-house visits. According to Census authorities, the Self-Enumeration (SE) portal remains open for 15 days before the start of Houselisting Operations in a state or Union Territory. Residents can access the portal through Census Self-Enumeration Portal. Census 2027 Self Enumeration: How To Register and Submit Details Online.

How To Register for Census 2027 Self-Enumeration

Access the Portal

Residents must open the self-enumeration portal and select their State or Union Territory from the dropdown menu before entering the captcha code. Authorities recommend using a laptop or desktop computer for better visibility while marking the residence location on the digital map.

Register Household Details

Users need to enter the name of the head of the household, which cannot be changed later once registered. One mobile number must be registered for each household, and the same number cannot be used for another household. Residents can also optionally provide an email address to receive the SE ID. Census 2027: India’s First Fully Digital Population Count Begins in Maharashtra From May 1 With Self-Enumeration via Mobile Apps.

Select Language and Verify OTP

Residents must choose their preferred language before proceeding. Authorities said the selected language cannot be changed later. Users must then verify the One-Time Password sent to the registered mobile number.

Fill Address Details

Residents need to select their district and enter details such as village, town, locality and nearby landmarks. PIN code entry remains optional.

Mark House Location on Digital Map

The portal displays a digital map with a red marker that users must drag to the exact location of their residence. Authorities said this helps assign the self-enumeration data to the relevant Houselisting Block for verification during the Enumerator’s visit.

Complete the Census Questionnaire

Residents must then fill out the Housing Listing and Housing Census questionnaire online. The portal provides notes, tooltips and FAQs to guide users while answering questions. Officials said the questionnaire remains identical to the one used by Enumerators during physical visits. Certain details, including building number, Census house number and household number, will still be recorded separately during the field visit.

Review and Save Draft

Users can review their information section-wise before final submission. The portal also allows residents to save the form as a draft and complete it later before the deadline.

Submit Form and Receive SE ID

Once users click “Final Submit”, the entered data gets locked and cannot be edited further except by the Enumerator. After successful submission, the system generates a unique 11-digit SE ID prefixed with the letter “H”. The ID is sent through SMS and email if an email address has been provided. Authorities advised residents to save or take a screenshot of the SE ID for future reference.

What Happens After the Deadline?

Authorities said residents who fail to complete self-enumeration before May 15 will no longer be able to submit details online.

Once the self-enumeration window closes, Census Enumerators will begin physical household visits, and residents who did not complete the online process will have to provide their details during the door-to-door survey. The online process takes around 15 to 20 minutes to complete. After final submission, users receive a unique Self-Enumeration ID (SE ID).

Benefits of Self-Enumeration

According to Census authorities, self-enumeration allows residents to enter information “at their own convenience” through the online portal.

Officials said the process improves accuracy because residents directly submit their own details. Authorities also noted that the system provides “an increased sense of privacy”, saves time and makes the Enumerator’s work “faster and easier”. The government said the process is aimed at making the Census exercise more efficient overall.

During the field visit, residents will need to share the SE ID with the Census Enumerator. If the ID matches the records available with the Enumerator, the self-enumeration data will be confirmed and accepted. If there is a mismatch, the Enumerator will collect the household information again during the visit.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (censusindia.gov.in). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2026 09:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).