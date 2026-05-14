TVS Motor to Launch Norton Atlas, Norton Atlas GT Motorcycles in India in Q2 FY27; Check Expected Specifications

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TVS Motor Company has confirmed the launch of premium motorcycles under the iconic Norton brand in India and international markets starting from the second quarter of the 2026–27 financial year. Following the acquisition of the British brand in 2020, TVS is now scaling up investments in research, development, and manufacturing to support its entry into the high-end superbike segment. Managing Director K.N. Radhakrishnan identified FY27 as a pivotal period for the brand, with new models such as the Atlas and Atlas GT spearheaded for release.

Norton Manufacturing Strategy and Road Testing

The production of the new Norton range will be split between the United Kingdom and India to optimise global reach. While one flagship high-end model will be produced at the Solihull plant in the UK, other models will be manufactured at TVS’s Hosur facility in Tamil Nadu. Radhakrishnan emphasised that the company is leveraging its Indian manufacturing base extensively for this rollout. Harley Davidson Sprint 440 Cruiser Tipped for 2026 India Launch; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Design Details of Hero-Built Motorcycle.

Reports indicate that Norton motorcycles produced in Hosur are already undergoing rigorous road testing across India in preparation for their commercial debut. This move marks TVS Motor’s formal entry into the superbike category, specifically targeting the segment above 850cc, which represents a significant step up from its current portfolio.

Capital Expenditure and Production Capacity Expansion

To support its ambitious growth plans, TVS Motor has outlined a capital expenditure of approximately 3,000 crore INR for FY27. Of this total, nearly 2,000 crore INR is earmarked for product development and the introduction of new models, while over 1,000 crore INR will be utilised to strengthen R&D infrastructure and expand manufacturing capacity.

The company intends to add 1.5 million units of capacity over the next 12 months, which will bring its total production capability to roughly 8.3 million units. This expansion is designed to meet expected demand across various sectors, including scooters, electric vehicles, and premium motorcycles, alongside a strong focus on exports to Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

TVS Motor FY26 Financial Performance and Market Outlook

TVS Motor reported a robust financial performance for the fiscal year ending March 2026, with a 34 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to 3,186 crore INR. Revenue for the same period rose by 37 per cent to 56,069 crore INR, driven by record-breaking sales of 5.89 million units. For the final quarter of FY26 alone, the company saw a 17 per cent rise in net profit, reaching INR 819 crore. Bike Launches in May 2026: From KTM RC 350 and Royal Enfield Bullet 650 to Hero Karizma XMR 250, List of Motorcycles Coming This Month.

While optimistic about outperforming the industry in the coming year, the company remains cautious regarding external economic factors. Management stated they will closely monitor commodity inflation, potential supply-chain disruptions, and geopolitical uncertainties that could impact logistics and input costs in the near term.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Hindu Businessline ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2026 09:12 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).