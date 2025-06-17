BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], June 17: Motorola, a global leader in mobile technology and innovation and India's leading~ AI smartphone brand - recently launched the motorola edge 60 - packed with industry-first AI-led experiences and class-leading hardware. At its core is a segment-leading triple 50MP AI camera system featuring the flagship Sony LYTIA 700C sensor, 30X AI Super Zoom with OIS, and a 50MP front camera--all enhanced with Pantone™ validated true colours and 4K video with seamless lens switching for pro-grade content creation. The edge 60 also boasts a stunning 6.7" 1.5K quad-curved pOLED Super HD display with 120Hz refresh rate, 4500 nits peak brightness, 96.3% screen-to-body ratio, and Gorilla Glass 7i. Powered by moto AI and 12GB RAM, the edge 60 comes with features like Image Studio and Playlist Studio, offering smarter, more intuitive assistance every day. The edge 60 comes with MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability, IP68 + IP69 rating, and is designed to survive extreme temperatures, shocks, and drops--all in a sleek, ultra-thin 8.2mm body weighing just 180g. The motorola edge 60 sets a new benchmark for AI, design, and durability in the premium smartphone segment and goes on sale today at 12 PM at an effective price of just Rs. 24,999* on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores across India. The motorola edge 60 sets a new benchmark in smartphone photography with its AI-enhanced, triple-camera system. The flagship 50MP main sensor is powered by the advanced Sony LYTIA 700C with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). The entire camera setup is Pantone™ validated for 100% true-to-life colours and Pantone SkinTone™ validated to accurately capture natural skin tones. Complementing this is a 50MP ultra-wide camera with a broad 120° field of view and integrated Macro Vision. Completing the pro-grade setup is a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical and up to 30x AI Super Zoom, backed by OIS. The Edge 60 features an advanced 3-in-1 light sensor with real-time scene detection that intelligently adjusts exposure, white balance, and flicker reduction. The 50MP front camera employs Quad Pixel technology and motoAI with 4K video recording capability. motoAI's powerful photo enhancement engine automatically refines colour, brightness, and clarity on all cameras, and for video, Adaptive Stabilization ensures smooth footage, while Portrait Mode brings depth and bokeh control with multiple focal lengths. The motorola edge 60 boasts the segment's most durable and immersive 6.7" 1.5K pOLED Quad-Curved Display with 96.3% screen-to-body ratio and the segment's best 45-degree curvature on the sides. This display is Pantone™ validated for true-to-life colours and skin tones, and comes with a 1220p Super HD resolution. It offers 13% more detail than standard Full HD+ screens. The motorola edge 60 features the segment's brightest display, peaking at 4500 nits. The 6.7" 1.5K quad-curved pOLED panel supports HDR10+, covers 100% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, and delivers over a billion colours with infinite contrast. Along with a 120Hz refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling. Built with Corning® Gorilla® Glass 7i for added durability, the display also integrates Smart Water Touch 3.0 for accurate touch response. Edge Ambient Lighting delivers intuitive visual cues, while SGS Eye Protection with DC dimming minimizes blue light and flicker. The motorola edge 60 elevates the smartphone experience with motoAI 2.0. Image Studio, transforms simple text prompts or sketches into custom digital art, avatars, stickers, and cards in seconds. For music lovers, AI Playlist Studio curates the perfect playlist based on their mood, activity, or time of day. Beyond creativity, motoAI simplifies daily life with intelligent assistance features such as Catch Me Up and Pay Attention. The Remember This function saves important screenshots and information securely on the device, ready to be recalled whenever needed. Powered by 12GB RAM and RAM Boost 4.0, motoAI ensures smooth, fast performance while also optimizing battery usage and adapting seamlessly to your preferences. The edge 60 also features military standards for durability, passing 16 tests of MIL-810H Military Grade Certified Protection. It's protected against extreme temperatures, including harsh winters as cold as -20°C or scorching summer days as high as 60°C. It also withstands up to 95% humidity. With Highest level of water protection IP68 and IP69 ratings, offering superior protection against dust, dirt, sand, and high-pressure water, it's designed to withstand submersion in up to 1.5 meters of fresh water for 30 minutes. The motorola edge 60 stuns with its premium all-curved design, featuring a striking quad-curve profile that flows seamlessly from edge to edge for a truly immersive, borderless experience. It is incredibly practical -- weighing just 180g with a sleek 8.2mm profile, making it one of the lightest and slimmest smartphones in its segment. The device is available in two Pantone™ curated colours with distinct finishes: Gibraltar Sea, a rich smoky blue in a sophisticated vegan leather texture, and Shamrock, a fresh and vibrant green with a soft-touch matte finish. The motorola edge 60 is engineered for performance, powered by the advanced MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset built on a 4nm process, flagship-grade battery efficiency, and an AnTuTu score of up to 725K. Paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. It also includes RAM Boost 4.0, allowing the device to intelligently convert storage into virtual memory for up to 24GB of total RAM. Plus, it also comes with support for 11 5G bands and Wi-Fi 6E. Powering the motorola edge 60 has a massive 5500mAh battery, supported by an ultra-fast 68W TurboPower™ charger in the box--delivering a full day's power in just 15 minutes. Complementing the power-packed hardware is the latest Hello UI based on Android 15, offering a clean, fluid, and intelligent software experience. To top it off, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos® and Hi-Res Audio deliver immersive sound. Signature Motorola software experiences include beloved Moto Actions, Smart Connect for cross-device continuity, Moto Migrate for easy data transfers, and Moto Secure for enhanced privacy and protection. Users also benefit from Moto Premium Care, along with 3 assured OS upgrades and 4 years of security patches. Availability of Motorola Edge 60:The motorola edge 60 is available in a single storage variant - 12GB RAM with 256GB storage in two stunning Pantone™ Curated colours - PANTONE Gibraltar Sea (smoky blue) and PANTONE Shamrock (fresh green). Standard Launch Price of Motorola Edge 60:For 12GB+256GB variant,Launch Price: INR 25,999 Effective Launch Price of Motorola Edge 60 with offers:For 12GB+256GB variant,Launch Price: INR 24,999* Disclaimers:*Price includes offers. Valid for a limited period only^Validated by Pantone ~As per TechARC research on AI smartphones, Feb 2025

