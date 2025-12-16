Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 16 (ANI): Investment interest in Mumbai and Maharashtra remains strong, with the state attracting one-third of the foreign direct investment coming into India, said Jaykumar Rawal, Minister for Marketing (Agro) and Protocol, Government of Maharashtra, speaking to ANI at the sidelines of the CII Mumbai International Summit 2025 on Tuesday.

Rawal said that large volumes of foreign direct investments flow into India, running into lakhs of crores, and Maharashtra receives a significant share of it. He stated that investors remain drawn to Mumbai, often called the city of dreams, which continues to act as a magnet for global capital. According to him, Mumbai stands out as a growing global centre for FinTech, artificial intelligence and financial transactions, supported by ongoing infrastructure development.

He linked this investment flow to policy decisions taken by the state government under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Rawal said that the state adopted investments, industries and services policy for 2025 that brings together globally competitive measures. He added that these decisions help create confidence among investors and support long-term commitments.

Infrastructure development remains a key factor in this process. Rawal pointed to projects such as the trans-harbour bridge, metro links across Maharashtra, the coastal road, and the development of new ports and airports. He highlighted the Vadhavan port, describing it as one of the largest ports in the world that connects with rail, sea and air facilities. He said that this integrated logistics system supports movement of farm goods and benefits farmers as well.

The minister noted that investment interest also extends to future-focused sectors. He said that companies like Microsoft and Amazon invest billions of dollars in artificial intelligence, software and data centres in the state. According to him, Maharashtra attracts not only traditional industries but also future businesses, supported by the presence of data centres and a strong FinTech ecosystem.

Rawal also referred to recent international engagement that highlighted Mumbai's global standing. He recalled a visit where the British Prime Minister arrived in India and landed directly in Mumbai with a delegation of more than 120 chief executives. He said the delegation held government-to-government and business-to-business meetings in Mumbai before departing, underlining the city's importance as a global financial centre. He also mentioned the free trade agreement with the United Kingdom as a significant development in this context.

While Mumbai remains the focal point, Rawal says investment spreads across the state. He noted growing activity in Nagpur, Pune and Sambhajinagar, including a billion-dollar Toyota plant, and pointed to industrial growth in Dhule and Nandurbar, with Nandurbar emerging as a textile hub.

Rawal said that these investments together are expected to generate around one crore jobs over the next two years, reflecting the scale of economic activity underway in Maharashtra. (ANI)

