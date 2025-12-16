Mumbai, December 16: Realme has expanded its budget-friendly NARZO lineup with the launch of two new 5G smartphones in India today. The Realme NARZO 90 series offers balanced combination of performance, display, and battery features suitable for everyday users. The series include two models: Realme Narzo 90 5G and Realme NARZO 90x 5G. Both the models come with different designs but improved specifications and features compared to the previous generation.

The devices are expected to be available through major e-commerce platforms and Realme’s official online store. While Realme has not confirmed the format of the launch, the announcement may be streamed on the brand’s social media channels or YouTube for those eager to see the first look. Both smartphones are rumoured to feature updates in display brightness, camera performance, and battery capacity compared to the previous NARZO 80 series. POCO C85 5G Sale Today Goes Live in India, Here’s Price, Specifications and Features of New POCO C Series Smartphone.

Realme Narzo 90 5G Price, Specifications and Features

The Realme Narzo 90 5G is priced in India at INR 16,999 for the 6GB+128GB configuration, available at a discounted price of INR 15,999, while the 8GB+128GB variant is priced at INR 18,499. Sales will begin on 24 December 2025, and the device comes in Carbon Black and Victory Gold shades. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor and offers 6GB or 8GB RAM paired with 128GB UFS 2.2 storage, expandable via microSD. Nova Flip by Ai+ Mobile to Launch Soon in India, Marking Brand’s Entry into Flip Segment, Announces Madhav Sheth.

It features a 6.57-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 1,400 nits. Photography is handled by a 50MP main rear camera and an 8MP front camera. The device has a 7,000mAh battery with 60W fast charging ensures long-lasting use for everyday tasks,

