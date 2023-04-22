Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 22 (ANI): A man-son duo were arrested in Mumbai's Zaveri Bazaar for their alleged link with a gold smuggling racket, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence said on Saturday.

The arrested individuals who were jewellers were identified as Suraj Bhosle and his father Dharamraj Bhosle.

Also Read | Tesla Crash Case: Elon Musk-Run Car Company Wins Autopilot-Related Crash Case in US.

Earlier, the revenue intelligence agency had arrested Prashant Mainkar, who used to melt gold smuggled in by passengers from the Gulf countries.

The gold melting facilities situated at Kalbadevi in Mumbai were run by the Dharamraj Bhosle, DRI said on Saturday. (ANI)

Also Read | KVS Result 2023: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Declare Exam Results of TGT and PGT at kvsangathan.nic.in; Know Steps To Download Results PDF and Check Interview Dates.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)