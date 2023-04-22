Mumbai, April 22: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has announced the exam result of the Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) on its website. Candidates who appeared for the KVS TGT PGT 2023 exam can visit the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in to check and download their results.

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan released the exam result of PGT for various subjects, including Hindi, English, History, Geography, Economics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Biotech, Commerce, and Science. Similarly, the KVS declared TGT exam results for subjects such as Mathematics, Science, Social Studies, Hindi, Sanskrit etc. Candidates who appeared for the KVS TGT PGT 2023 examination can download the results PDF by visiting KVS official website. JEE Main 2023 Result Expected Soon At jeemain.nta.nic.in, Know Steps to Download Scorecard Once Released.

Steps To Check KVS TGT PGT 2023 Exam Result:

Visit the official website of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan at kvsangathan.nic.in

On the homepage, check for the announcement link

Next, click on the announcement link, and a new page will appear

Following this, open the "List of shortlisted candidates for interview" to TGTs and PGTs post

Check your name in the PFD file

Take a printout for future reference

It must be noted that only candidates who qualified for the KVS TGT PGT 2023 written examination will be eligible to appear for the next stage of the selection process, the interview round. Here's the direct link to download KVS Result 2023. Besides the KVS TGT PGT 2023 exam result, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan also announced the cut-off marks, dates and venue for the interview round for the post of PGT and TGT.

As per the official notification by KVS, the interviews for the TGT and PGT posts will be held from May 15 to May 30. Meanwhile, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan is expected to announce the exam results of PRT, Librarian, ASO, SSA, and Stenographer soon. Candidates are advised to keep track of the official website of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan for the latest updates about exam results.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 22, 2023 04:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).