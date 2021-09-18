Kochi (Kerala) [India], September 18 (ANI/ATK): Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd, one of the largest Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFC) in India, announced the launch of three new zonal offices across India to upgrade operational efficiency and to provide better customer experience.

The newly inaugurated Zonal offices are in Ernakulam, Alappuzha, and Hyderabad. The launch is in-line with Muthoottu Mini's restructuring and geographical expansion plan to outreach the customers for fast and seamless transactions.

The zonal office at Alappuzha was inaugurated by Roy M Mathew, Chairman, Muthoottu M Mathew Group. Ernakulam Zonal office was inaugurated by Mathew Muthoottu, Managing Director, Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd and Zonal office in Hyderabad was digitally inaugurated by Mathew Muthoottu, Managing Director, Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd.

The zonal Offices act as individual governing bodies in the respective regions and will have 70-100 branches under each Zonal office which will gradually scale up to 150.

Speaking on the inauguration Mathew Muthoottu, Managing Director, Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd said, "We are very happy to announce the inauguration of our new zonal offices in Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Hyderabad. With the inclusion of these new zonal offices, the company will now have 8 Zonal offices and 800+ branches across 10 states, and 1 Union Territory spanning across India. In an endeavour to strengthen and serve our customers better and to increase market penetration, we are committed to making a sincere effort to increase the number of branches by the end of this financial year to provide the fast and quality services for our customers. Our aim is to outspread our network and reinforce our operations in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana, Telangana and a few more branches in Andhra Pradesh in the future by keeping the customers' best interests in mind".

The company currently has over 3000 plus employees and has employed over 400 staff members across the country this year. The company has registered a growth of 18 percent for the financial year 2020-21. The Assets Under Management (AUM) grew at a rate of 18 percent, while Profit Before Tax (PBT) went up by 65 percent. The company also recorded a growth in interest income at 17.50 percent. Muthoottu Mini added 4 more lending banks, earning 700 Crore through Non-Convertible Debenture (NCDs) issues.

