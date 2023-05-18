Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 18 (ANI/GPRC): India's leading healthcare provider, Narayana Health, has announced the appointment of globally renowned orthopedic & spine specialist Prof. (Dr) Arun Ranganathan. He has joined as Clinical Lead and Senior Consultant for Orthopedics, Spine, and Trauma at NH Health City, Bangalore. With over 20 years of experience, Professor Arun Ranganathan is regarded as one of the top spinal surgeons in the UK, having operated on several international dignitaries, royal family members, and professional sportsperson. He specializes in minimal access and keyhole surgery and has received multiple awards worldwide for his spinal research work.

Professor Arun Ranganathan is highly regarded for his exceptional proficiency in managing various types of spinal deformities in both adults and children, such as osteotomies, complex spinal reconstructions, and tumor surgeries. Having already established London Spine Care, a collective of some of the best surgeons and pain management experts to deliver holistic care for all spinal problems, he will now strive to bring international standard Spine and Trauma Care at NH Health City, Bangalore.

Dr Emmanuel Rupert, Managing Director and Group CEO of Narayana Health said, " Professor Arun Ranganathan is an internationally recognised authority in Orthopaedics and Spine. We are delighted to have him join our team. His vast experience and in-depth field knowledge will help us create a programme that provides patients with perioperative care of international standards."

Commenting on his new role Professor Ranganathan said, "My expertise in minimally invasive and keyhole surgery and adult & pediatric spinal deformity correction shall add value towards contributing to Narayana Health's vision of serving society with new-age healthcare. I am deeply excited about this new role and looking forward to contributing to the organization's larger vision."

In addition to his medical expertise, Professor Ranganathan is also an avid sportsperson. He is a former national-level tennis player, marathon runner, and an accomplished mountaineer, having tackled some of the world's highest peaks.

With all the super-specialty tertiary care facilities that the medical world offers, Narayana Health is a one-stop healthcare destination for all. Founded by Dr. Devi Shetty and headquartered in Bengaluru, Narayana Health Group is the second-largest healthcare provider in the country in terms of operational bed count. The first facility was established with approximately 225 operational beds in the year 2000 at NH Health City in Bengaluru. The Company today operates a chain of multispecialty tertiary and primary healthcare facilities across a network of 23 hospitals and 7 heart centers in India and a single hospital overseas in the Cayman Islands with nearly 5,900 operational beds across all its centers and the potential to reach a capacity of over 6,800 beds.

