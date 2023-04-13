Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 13 (ANI/Hunk Golden and Media): National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), the leading association for the restaurant industry since 1982, is set to host the 'Cloud Kitchen and Food Delivery Summit' presented by DotPe on Wednesday, April 19th 2023. An initiative by NRAI Pune Chapter, this one-day summit will be held in Mayfield Estate, Pune, and will bring together industry leaders, restaurant players, and food aggregators operating in the Cloud Kitchen and Food Delivery Space.

Through this summit, NRAI aims to gain a sense of the market, discuss the scope of progress in the industry, explore opportunities enabling the growth of businesses at all levels, and determine solutions to enhance the overall market segment with the help of aggregators. In addition to having industry players, the event will also witness the presence of members from the distribution and ordering channels, kitchen infrastructure providers, and venture capitalists actively investing in this domain.

The summit will begin with a lamp-lighting ceremony which will be followed by an opening keynote speech. This will be continued by Panel Discussions with topics which will help facilitate growth through extensive information sharing amongst all the leading players from the Cloud Kitchen and Food Delivery space. This summit will also have an exhibit which will serve as an opportunity for partners to display their products and also reinforce their brand image among potential stakeholders and target audiences.

Among the guests at the summit will be Praful Chandawarkar - NRAI Pune Chapter Head & Founder and Managing Director: Malaka Spice, Kevin Tellis - NRAI Pune Co - Chapter Head & Head of Operations: Toit, Pune, Nicky Ramnani - NRAI Pune Treasurer & Managing Partner of Daily All Day and Siddharth Mahadik - NRAI Pune Secretary & Owner of Le Plaisir.

Speaking on the upcoming event, Praful Chandawarkar, the Head of the NRAI Pune Chapter, said, "The food services industry is growing by leaps and bounds in recent years. Its ecosystem, which earlier comprised restaurants, has now widened with the onset of food delivery partners, cloud kitchens, and virtual restaurants. As industry representatives, we couldn't think of a better time and occasion than Cloud Kitchen and Food Delivery Summit 2023 to bring top restaurant owners, cloud kitchen owners, chefs, investment bankers and private equity firms, merger and acquisition specialists, real estate developers, business brokers, and other restaurant intermediaries, under a common platform."

"Other than exploring the scope for partnerships, we also want to facilitate opportunities for networking, recognition, and knowledge exchange. A considerable part of the event will also be spent discussing the role of technology in the industry and its scope of deployment in the cloud kitchen and restaurant design space. I urge the industry players to be a part of this important event and contribute their viewpoints valuable for shaping the future of the food industry," he concluded.

Participants of this one-of-a-kind event will hear from some of the leading restaurant and cloud kitchen operators, food delivery company owners, chefs, reviewers, and food critics alike. The summit will also shed light on the current customer demands and ever-evolving industry trends.

National Restaurant Association of India is the voice of the Indian Restaurant Industry. Founded in 1982, it represents the interests of 500000+Restaurants, an industry valued at INR 4.23 lakh crores. Being the leading association of the Indian Restaurant Industry, NRAI aspires to promote and strengthen the Indian Food Service Sector. NRAI aspires to lead the Indian Restaurant Industry to greater profitable growth. It represents the interests of members through advocacy, training, research and industry events.

