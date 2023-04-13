Mumbai, April 13: India’s largest tech giant - Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) - is planning to make 40,000 campus offers to freshers in the financial year 2023-2024 fiscal, the company said on Wednesday, April 12. This comes despite worries of slowdown in hiring in the technology sector. Selected candidates from other tech companies like Wipro and LTI Mindtree have been facing onboarding delays.

CNBC TV18 quoted Chief HR Officer of TCS, Milind Lakkad, as saying that “We also doubled down on organic talent development, obtaining over 53K cloud certifications during the year, bringing the total to over 110K employees certified on hyperscaler platforms. This places us among the top 2 partners for the largest cloud providers.” IT Sector Sees 9% Growth in Hiring in India After Months-Long Slowdown Amid Global Layoffs.

He further said while declaring its results that the TCS, the segment leader when it comes to employment as also the largest private sector employer in the country, had onboarded over 44,000 freshers and its highest-ever number of experienced professionals in FY 23. TCS Layoffs: India’s Largest IT Services Exporter Says Not Considering Job Cuts, Hiring Impacted Employees From Startups.

The company added a net of 22,600 employees during FY23, of which 821 were in the January to March 2023 period taking the total number of its payrolls to 6,14,795 from 150 nationalities and women constituting 35.7 percent of the workforce.

The company’s statements are in line with monthly data by recruitment firms that suggest tech hiring has been slowing but the most job openings within the sector are for entry level (0-3 years experience) job seekers.

Meanwhile, leading IT companies including the likes of TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCL, Cognizant, and Capgemini plan to hire thousands of new employees this year and the experts predict that the tech industry, despite a few setbacks, remains the single-largest employer of fresh talent and women and will continue to drive India’s post-pandemic recovery.

