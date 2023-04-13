Things have started to pick up in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 and teams will be wary about dropping the two crucial points. In the race to top four it is very important now to stay consistent. The action continues in the IPL 2023. Meanwhile, continue reading to find out today’s IPL 2023 schedule, CSK vs RR highlights and also get an update about IPL 2023 points table update.

Today’s IPL 2023 Match Live: TATA Indian Premier League Schedule for April 13

In the match number 18 of Indian Premier League 2023, Punjab Kings take on Gujarat Titans at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali. The PBKS vs GT IPL 2023 match has a start time of 07:30 pm.

CSK vs RR IPL 2023 Highlights

The IPL 2023 saw yet another close finish with Rajasthan Royals prevailing over hosts Chennai Super Kings despite MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja’s fine partnership towards the end. Set 176 runs to win, CSK managed 172/6 in their allotted 20 overs.

IPL 2023 Points Table

The victory over Chennai Super Kings has put Rajasthan Royals back on top of the IPL 2023 points table, which means Lucknow Super Giants slip to second spot. CSK, on the other hand, are now placed fifth. Delhi Capitals have, sadly for their fans, made last spot on the IPL 2023 points table their own.

