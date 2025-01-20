Naturo Indiabull's profit jumps over 114% to Rs. 49.3 lakh in first half of FY 2025

PNN

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 20: BSE-listed Naturo Indiabull Limited (BSE: 543579), a leading manufacturer of agriculture and industrial products and a provider of transportation logistics services, has registered robust financial results for the first half of the current financial year, reflecting strong growth and operational efficiency.

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss 18' Winner Karanveer Mehra REACTS to Comparisons With 'Good Friend' Sidharth Shukla, Reveals Latter Once Lent Him His Pricey Bike for Portfolio Shoot (Watch Video).

Naturo Indiabull registered a net profit of Rs. 49.3 lakh for the six months ending September 2024 an increase of 114% compared to a net profit of Rs. 23 lakh in the six-month period ending March 2024, showcasing its commitment to delivering value through its diversified business portfolio.

The company's revenue for the first half of the current year stood at Rs. 1,339 lakh, slightly higher than the Rs. 1,315 lakh reported for the half-year ending March 2024, indicating consistent market demand for its products and services.

Also Read | RG Kar Rape-Murder Case Verdict: Victim's Father Demands Maximum Punishment for Convict Sanjay Roy Ahead of Sentence Pronouncement, Heavy Security Outside Sealdah Court.

Incorporated in 2016 and headquartered in Jaipur, Naturo Indiabull has carved a niche in the agriculture and industrial sectors, while also strengthening its position in the transportation logistics domain. Its products include sanitary towels, napkins, hand sanitisers, juices, soaps, Ayurvedic shampoos, medicines, garments, textiles, and FMCG products.

Commenting on the performance, a spokesperson at Naturo Indiabull Limited, said, "The robust growth in net profit reflects our diverse product range and strategic execution. We are confident of sustaining and building on this momentum going ahead."

Naturo Indiabull's shares closed at Rs. 6.29 on Wednesday, significantly lower than the 52-week high of Rs. 18.50. Its market cap stood at Rs. 11.87 crore.

About Naturo Indiabull Ltd

Incorporated in 2016, Naturo Indiabull Ltd manufactures agriculture and industrial items and also provides transportation logistics services.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)