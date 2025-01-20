"Janta ka laadla" has finally made it! Karanveer Mehra has won Bigg Boss 18. The grand finale of the eighteenth season of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show was held on Sunday (January 19). What makes the win more interesting is that it comes nearly four months after KVM won Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. He was declared the winner after gathering more votes than Vivian Dsena. VM's journey was quite interesting, with many even comparing him to Bigg Boss 13 winner and late actor Sidharth Shukla. After his victory, Karanveer addressed the comparison during an interaction with the media. ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Winner: Karan Veer Mehra Wins 'BB18' Trophy, Vivian DSena Declared Runner-Up in Salman Khan’s Reality Show.

Karanveer Mehra Reacts to Comparisons With Sidharth Shukla

Karanveer Mehra, who was one of the BB18's most loved contestants, clinched the trophy in a thrilling win over Vivian Dsena. After his win, comparisons between him and Sidharth Shukla began to surface online. Addressing the comparisons, the BB18 winner said, "Bohot accha ladka that wo, bohot accha dost tha. Humne zyada time spend nahi kiya, but we knew each other very well. Mai khush hoon ki mujhe usse compare kiya ja raha hai, kyonki wo din ka bohot bada insaan tha." (He was a good friend and a very nice person. We didn't spend much time together but knew each other very well. I am happy to be compared with him because he had a very big heart).

Karanveer Mehra Remembers Sidharth Shukla After His ‘BB18’ Win

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

KVM also recalled his early days in Mumbai with Sidharth and remembered how he had an expensive bike which he wanted for a photoshoot. The BB18 winner said that Shukla gave him the keys to the bike and told him to click photos while riding the bike on back road. He said. "Itni mehengi bike agar koi raise hi dost ko dede toh aap samajh sakte ho uska dil kitna bada tha. I miss him. I wish I could share this moment with him." ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Finale: Salman Khan and Aamir Khan Recreate Iconic ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ Scene on Stage (Watch Video).

Along with Karanveer Mehra and Vivian Dsena, the other contestants who made it to the BB18 finale were Rajat Dalal, Chum Darang and Eisha Singh.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 20, 2025 11:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).