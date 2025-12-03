BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], December 3: National Engineering Industries Ltd. (NEI), part of the CKA Birla Group and manufacturer of NBC Bearings, has significantly intensified its anti-counterfeiting drive with coordinated enforcement actions in Delhi and Bengaluru. These strategic operations, conducted in collaboration with local authorities and authorized representatives of authorised third party, targeted major counterfeiting networks, leading to the seizure of fake NBC-branded goods exceeding INR 2 Crore.

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss 19' Grand Finale: Date, Time and Where To Watch Salman Khan Show’s Finale Episode - Top 5 Contestants Revealed After Mid-Week Eviction.

Acting on complaints from NBC Bearings via authorized third party, the DIU North District Police (PS Kashmere Gate) conducted targeted raids across Delhi's key counterfeit hubs, including Gali Rajan Kalan and Kashmere Gate. Thousands of fake NBC bearings, empty cartons, pouches, dies, and a laser-marking machine used to stamp forged codes, were recovered during the operation.

These enforcement efforts extended to Bengaluru's JC Road as well, targeting units involved in the production and distribution of counterfeit NBC products. The seizure of advanced stamping equipment reveals the scale and sophistication of the illegal operations that were brought down. The investigative teams were supported by authorised third party and NBC's technical experts, who verified the counterfeit stock on site.

Also Read | Calcutta High Court Dismisses Single-Judge Bench Order Cancelling Appointment of 32,000 Primary Teachers in West Bengal.

Rajesh Premchandran, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, NEI, stated: "Counterfeit bearings pose a severe threat to vehicle safety and industry reliability. At NBC, we uphold a strict Zero Tolerance Policy against counterfeiting and remain committed to protecting our protecting our customers, and brand integrity."

Taken together, these actions have led to dismantling of counterfeit manufacturing networks at their source. The company continues to step up its anti-counterfeiting efforts to safeguard customers, partners, and the industries it supports.

Customers are advised to buy through authorised dealers and rely on the NBC Connect App available on both play store and app store for IOS users, which offers quick, free verification of genuine products and confirms product authenticity within seconds.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)