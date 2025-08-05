BusinessWire India
Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 5: KRAFTON India has released the latest batch of redeem codes for its widely played online game, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI). Today's reward features the Shady Minion Set, a unique cosmetic outfit available for a limited time. Each code can only be redeemed by 10 users, so players are encouraged to act quickly to secure their drop.
Redeem codes are valid until September 12, 2025, and will be released daily on BGMI's official channels.
Redeem Codes:
1. DRZBZCKX3P48SK6Q
2. DRZCZQ5ETN8MSGNH
3. DRZDZW3QG6PKN9MU
4. DRZEZNM889RGT9VN
5. DRZFZ5QQQKTUMXNH
6. DRZGZU7TFR3GRM4V
7. DRZHZMFEJ73TPHBJ
8. DRZIZ3N3S4GEU7GF
9. DRZJZJB5E6CKVMTU
10. DRZKZ4QMMFNRQMTT
11. DRZLZ49DN3RXB9FN
12. DRZMZFVG9JKECPFG
13. DRZNZMJSM894ACAU
14. DRZOZVQKEFNS8FB5
15. DRZPZDQEWGTRQFG8
16. DRZQZW4EWU7KDEGK
17. DRZRZC9VW53N68FH
18. DRZVZVUMGJN6SPTP
19. DRZTZCGQMG4AD7D7
20. DRZUZFES6P54C73Q
21. DRZBAZSS6UFQ8EG3
22. DRZBBZMM9SGPNDTU
23. DRZBCZFXN7EFMPKF
24. DRZBDZEGBXPXDNWN
25. DRZBEZBEH9BPH7EH
26. DRZBFZD49V4CM6P5
27. DRZBGZMFCD8BUVNA
28. DRZBHZN3ARGWF5KJ
29. DRZBIZHAXU5R33AU
30. DRZBJZGEERWHEBFF
31. DRZBKZRUWPQ3DDE4
32. DRZBLZ8C8FDHMDXC
33. DRZBMZJ9PKXTXC73
34. DRZBNZJSHUENV4E4
35. DRZBOZUDSHGDSWDP
36. DRZBPZ7J7VPE9MT3
37. DRZBQZWGCH7V3VHE
38. DRZBRZ394746FR34
39. DRZBVZ6859MBRPJU
40. DRZBTZBAFHFJXMKU
41. DRZBUZCX7SXE3TM5
42. DRZCAZNUD7FRJX77
43. DRZCBZ6X55MR8668
44. DRZCCZ87A8S9GSKB
45. DRZCDZQJXC3DN87W
46. DRZCEZRKDJVACWRE
47. DRZCFZJ956KCKW7A
48. DRZCGZK6AE9E3B4V
49. DRZCHZR4V7BE679K
50. DRZCIZ6BKMHEWKH7
Steps to redeem:
Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:
- Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem- Step 2: Enter your Character ID- Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code- Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'- Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail
Rules to Remember:
- A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis- A user cannot redeem a code twice- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days, else the mail will expire- If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message- Each user account can redeem only one code per day- Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts- Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post which the mail gets deleted. For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.
