New Delhi, August 5: Vivo V60 will launch in India on August 12, 2025. Ahead of its launch, the company has teased a few features that highlight a premium design and advanced camera capabilities. The smartphone is expected to come with a sleek design and a large battery. The Vivo V60 price in India will be revealed during the launch event. However, early reports suggest that the base model of the Vivo V60 5G might come with a price of around INR 35,999, while the higher-end variant could be priced at INR 39,999.

Vivo V60 is confirmed to arrive with three colour options. It will include Auspicious Gold, Mist Grey and Moonlight Blue. Vivo has also confirmed that the upcoming V60 5G will feature a Snapdragon processor. The company has teased the smartphone to come with "narrow bezels and curves flow edge to edge for a smooth immersive view." iPhone 17 Series: Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Display Size and Battery Specifications Tipped; Know What To Expect.

Vivo V60 Specifications and Features

The Vivo V60 will debut with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor. The upcoming smartphone from the Vivo V series is expected to be paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 512GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. It will come with a 6,500mAh battery and might support 90W fast charging capability. The Vivo V60 may come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display and will likely offer a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is also expected to deliver up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness. Redmi 15 5G Price, Specifications and Features; Here’s Everything To Know About Upcoming Redmi Smartphone With Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC and 7,000mAh Battery.

The Vivo V60 will feature a 50MP primary lens, along with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. It is also confirmed to include a 50MP ZEISS Super Telephoto camera. Users can also expect a 50MP front camera. The device will run on Funtouch OS 15 and will arrive with IP68 and IP69 rating for water and dust resistance.

