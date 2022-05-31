New Collaboration between CL Educate Ltd and Saviour Education Aboard Pvt Ltd to provide easy access of abroad education to students

New Delhi [India] May 31 (ANI/GPRC): Today CL Educate Ltd and Saviour Education Aboard Pvt Ltd has signed a Collaboration Agreement to provide opportunity of education abroad to students at CL Educate branches in Chandigarh and Patiala.

CL Educate Limited, one of the leading EdTech company's in India, and listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) operates the popular Test Preparation brand, Career Launcher. Career Launcher centers are operating out of 200 branches across India and the Middle East.

Also Read | Daren Sammy Receives Sitara-I-Pakistan Award, Country’s Third-Highest Civilian Honour.

Saviour Education Abroad, meanwhile, is North India's fastest growing foreign education consultant and operating out of 18 branches across four states of North India.

Speaking at the signing, CL Educate's CFO, Arjun Wadhwa said, "We are thrilled to partner with Saviour Education, to enable students from our Chandigarh and Patiala centers, to chase their career dreams of pursuing world-class education from some of the best colleges outside India. We hope that having a Consultant like Saviour working with us will open doors to more universities and colleges in Canada, Australia, UK and USA for Career Launcher's students."

Also Read | Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply For 5636 Apprentice Posts At nfr.indianrailways.gov.in; Check Details Here.

Mitesh Malhotra, Managing Director, Saviour Education said, "Competition is very high for top rank institutes in India and not everyone gets the seat there, this tie-up will help CL's Students to get equivalent or better rank university in the same premises where they have been preparing for their dream institute. On the other hand, we are just the eight-year-old organization and we will gain out of CL's experience and Knowledgebase"

The first branch where the two organizations will join hands will start operations by 15th June in Sector 35, Chandigarh, where Career Launcher's Bharat Jain, a stalwart of the education industry, and widely regarded as a treasure trove of advice and knowledge, will personally guide students in partnership with Mitesh.

Website: https://saviourconsultant.com/

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)