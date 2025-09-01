New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): Online gaming in India will soon be subject to new rules, according to the MeitY Secretary.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the ICEA - Semiconductor Product Design Leadership Forum 2025, Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), S Krishnan, stated that the notification will not take long.

"As I had already mentioned, I cannot set an exact date right now, but it is something which will come into effect fairly quickly, and we are taking all necessary steps in that regard," he said.

The remarks come at a time when India is preparing to host Semicon India 2025 from September 2 to 4 at Yashobhoomi, Delhi. The event will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will include a CEO's roundtable with global industry leaders.

Last month, Parliament passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, banning real-money online games to combat addiction and financial risks. The new bill aims to curb social distress caused by predatory gaming platforms that thrive on misleading promises of quick wealth.

Krishnan also spoke about the semiconductor sector, pointing to progress under the Design-Linked Incentive (DLI) scheme.

"These are chips which are going to be manufactured. The designs may or may not necessarily be Indian. Maybe the IP may be from other sources. Designed in India chips are already getting taped out, it's already happening," he explained.

Semicon India 2025 will bring together over 350 companies from more than 30 countries, with several national pavilions being showcased for the first time. While clarifying that Semicon is not meant to be an investment conference with signed commitments, Krishnan said the energy around the sector and government support are expected to boost investment.

Under India Semiconductor Mission, or Semicon 1.0, the government had already made an outlay of Rs 76,000 crore for the development of the semiconductor and display manufacturing ecosystem in the country. The Secretary today said that the Rs 75,000 crore outlay has almost been fully committed to projects.

Of those, Rs 64,000 crore were allocated for chip fabs, Rs 10,000 crore for the semiconductor lab, and Rs 1,000 crore for Design-Linked Incentive scheme.

Some money is still left unutilized, and might accommodate 2-3 small projects, the secretary said.

As of date, the government has approved 10 semiconductor manufacturing projects with a cumulative investment of more than Rs 1.60 lakh crore in 6 states - Gujarat, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

