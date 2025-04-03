PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], April 3: In a year where Artificial Intelligence (AI) is dominating global headlines, a new India-specific research report highlights how the country's educators are responding: with curiosity, urgency, and a clear demand for practical AI tools.

The report, titled 'The Future of Education with AI: 2025', was released today by education-focused AI startup, alongside the official launch of its flagship platform for Teachers & Students: TeachBetter.ai

Based on insights from over 500 educators in India across experience levels, school types, and regions, the report is poised to guide stakeholders in leveraging AI to revolutionize the future of education, ensuring inclusivity and improved learning outcomes for all. Access the full report from here.

Key Findings from the Report:

The research, conducted through an extensive survey, identifies critical trends and opportunities in AI adoption across the education landscape:

* AI can be a game-changer: 87% of educators believe AI will significantly shape the future of education.

* AI Adoption on the Rise: Over 77% of educators have explored or implemented AI-powered tools to enhance teaching outcomes and streamline administrative tasks.

* Reducing Teacher Workload: Educators currently spend nearly 40% of their time on administrative tasks. AI-driven solutions can reduce this workload by over 30%, enabling teachers to focus more on student engagement.

* Personalized Learning is important: Self-paced learning emerges as a key AI use case, with 68% of educators recognizing its potential to deliver individualized learning experiences.

* Barriers to AI Adoption Remain High: Lack of training and infrastructure gaps continue to be the biggest roadblocks in AI adoption. Educators are looking for practical, easy-to-use tools that save time -- not bulky CRMs or generic, one-size-fits-all chatbot solutions.

"What teachers are asking for is not hype -- but help," said Binit Agarwalla, founder of TeachBetter.ai. "They want AI that supports their day-to-day challenges -- saves time, reduces manual effort, and enhances their ability to teach with impact. This report affirms that need -- and our platform teachbetter.ai is a direct response to it."

TeachBetter.ai also announces launch of its Purpose-Built AI platform for Schools, Parents & Students.

To address the needs surfaced in the report, the company also announced the official launch of its AI-powered platform, TeachBetter.ai -- now live and open to all educators, schools, students, and parents in India.

For teachers and schools, the platform offers a suite of tools including a lesson plan generator, quiz and worksheet creator, personalized report writer, event planner, presentation generator and more. These tools are designed to dramatically reduce planning time, generate quality teaching resources and enable more meaningful student engagement.

For students and parents, the platform provides concept explainers, doubt solvers, ask me anything chatbot, and other home learning tools. Students can safely research topics, clarify doubts, and create project work using built-in text, image, and video search -- all within the platform -- eliminating the risk of getting lost or distracted on the open web while searching for educational resources. Parents have the control and visibility, allowing them to keep track of how their child is engaging with the AI platform.

"We built TeachBetter.ai to solve real, everyday challenges faced by teachers, students, and parents. From saving hours on planning to helping students learn safely and independently, every tool in the platform is designed with purpose," said Vipin Kumar, Co-founder of TeachBetter.ai.

The TeachBetter.ai platform launched at the Startup Mahakumbh, offers extended free access for a limited period. Visit www.teachbetter.ai to start integrating responsible, impactful AI into your educational workflows -- and experience how it can simplify teaching and amplify learning.

About TeachBetter.ai

TeachBetter.ai is on a mission to revolutionize education by empowering teachers, schools, parents, and students with cutting-edge AI tools. The platform simplifies teaching, enhances learning outcomes, and fosters a love for learning through personalized support, streamlined workflows, and innovative solutions. By focusing on saving time, improving efficiency, and ensuring inclusivity, TeachBetter.ai is shaping the future of education--making it smarter, more impactful, and accessible to all.

Media Contact:Vipin Kumarconnect@teachbetter.aihttps://www.teachbetter.ai

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2656318/TeachBetter_ai_Logo.jpg

