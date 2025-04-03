Amid the fierce backlash surrounding his dating rumors with an underage Kim Sae Ron, South Korean actor Kim Soo Hyun has landed in yet another controversy stemming from the ongoing scandal. The K-Drama star is facing allegations regarding his past relationship with the late actress Kim Sae Ron when she was a minor. Amid this, the brother of Kim Soo Hyun's Real co-star Sulli raised questions about a controversial intimate scene from the 2017 film. Responding to the allegations, Kim Soo Hyun’s agency has now released a statement stating that Sulli was fully aware of the nude scenes in the film, implying that she had given her consent. ‘Is KRW 12 Billion the Final Goal?’ Sulli’s Brother REACTS to Kim Soo Hyun’s Press Conference on Kim Sae Ron, Calls It ‘Predictable’.

Kim Soo Hyun’s Agency Reacts to Claims Regarding Sulli’s Intimate Scenes in ‘Real’

Sulli's older brother had stated that at his sister's funeral, he heard from the staff that the actress' bold scene from Real was not originally as explicit as in the script. He also revealed that despite a body double being planned and made available on the set, Sulli was persuaded to film the scene herself.

Kim Soo Hyun’s IG Post

On Wednesday (April 2), Kim Soo Hyun's agency, GOLDMEDALIST reacted to these allegations through a statement and said, "Because the female lead Song Yoo Hwa, who was played by the late actress Choi Jin Ri (Sulli) had a bedroom scene in the film's script, we made clear that (the part required) an 'actress who is fine with nudity'. The late actress Choi Jin Ri and her agency reviewed all of the content before deciding to appear in the film."

Regarding the body double allegations, the agency said, "There was a 'stand in actor' who didnotact but stood in for the actor during preparations for filming, not a body double." The agency also confirmed that they never contacted Sulli's mother in the matter. "We don't even know her contact information. We understand that her brother may have been curious about the veracity of the things he heard at the funeral. However, it is difficult for us to accept bringing up matters from approximately six yearsago now and posting things that never happened on social media as if he experienced them." What Is the ‘Kim Soo Hyun Prevention Act’? Petition Demanding Stricter Statutory Rape Laws in South Korea Receives 20,000 Signatures in a Day.

GOLDMEDALIST Addresses ‘Real’ Controversy

[FULL STATEMENT] Gold Medalist speaks out on Real controversy: “The late Sulli was fully aware of the bed scene before filming.” “Hello, this is Gold Medalist. We would like to share our official statement regarding the movie Real. First, we extend our deepest condolences to… pic.twitter.com/YKZF3sgjPd — soohyunupdates (@soohyunupdates) April 2, 2025

Sulli's family had also claimed that she suffered emotional distress after the backlash for the film and sought psychiatric treatment. Kim Soo Hyun's recent underage dating controversy has reignited the scrutiny over Real and its production process.

