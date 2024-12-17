NewsVoir

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 17: Amid India's digital revolution, the NEWZO app is climbing the ladder of success at a remarkable pace. Within just a few months, the app has surpassed the milestone of 5 lakh downloads, becoming a favourite among millions of Indians. In a crowded app ecosystem, NEWZO has carved out a unique identity thanks to its innovative features and transparent policies. It is a sharing and earning app, offering users an opportunity to earn additional income by reading and sharing news.

Expanding reach across India

NEWZO is steadily reaching every corner of India. It has performed exceptionally well in states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Bihar, delivering both small and big news to its users. As a result, people across states are trusting NEWZO for reading and sharing news to earn extra income. Currently, the app is active in more than 20 states, making it a nationwide favourite.

Setting Income Records

When it comes to earnings, NEWZO has proven its value to users. For instance:

- Users from Chhattisgarh have collectively earned over Rs. 2 lakhs.- Users from Madhya Pradesh have earned around Rs. 1.5 lakhs.- Users from Bihar have earned approximately Rs. 60,000. These figures highlight the app's growing credibility and effectiveness in empowering users.

A Milestone of 25 Crore Views

NEWZO has generated over 25 crore views to date, marking a significant achievement. On a monthly basis, the app generates around 2 crore views, showcasing its rapid growth in a short time. This growth has positioned NEWZO as one of India's most reliable and efficient traffic booster apps.

A Safe and Trusted Platform

NEWZO is not just an innovative sharing and earning app but also a completely secure and transparent platform. It protects users from fraud while ensuring safe transactions. Thanks to its standout features, NEWZO has won the hearts of millions, offering not only a platform for reading and sharing news but also an excellent option for earning extra income in the digital age.

Recognised at ET Awards

Strengthening its position further, the NEWZO app secured a spot in the prestigious Economic Times Martech Awards 2024. It was shortlisted under the Digital Asset Management Platform category, a major milestone for the app.

For additional information, please visit linktr.ee/Newzo.

To download the app, use the following link www.newzo.in/app.

