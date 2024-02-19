Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 19 (ANI): Nibe Limited unveiled its latest state-of-the-art plant in Pune today, in a stride towards bolstering indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities.

Spanning an area of 2,50,000 sq.m, the newly commissioned facility is equipped with cutting-edge technology and machinery, poised to revolutionise the production of critical systems for the defence sector.

Also Read | Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2024: Put Maratha Emperor's Thoughts Into Practice, Says Goa CM Pramod Sawant.

With a focus on innovation and excellence, Nibe Limited aims to meet the evolving demands of the defence industry while contributing to the government's vision of a self-reliant India in defence production.

The inauguration ceremony, attended by Minister of State for Defence of India Ajay Bhatt, Admiral Radhakrishnan Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff, and Uday Samant, Minister for Industries, Maharashtra, marked a significant milestone in India's quest for self-sufficiency in defence manufacturing.

Also Read | Tata vs Pakistan GDP: Tata Group's 'USD 365 Billion Market Capitalisation' Is Higher Than Pakistan's Gross Domestic Product Value 'USD 341 Billion', Say Reports.

MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt said, "Under the 'Atma Nirbhar' campaign, the MSMEs are flourishing. The MSME Defence Expo is being shown to everyone. We had already decided on a certain amount of procurement from the MSMEs."

Balakrishnan Swamy, Chief Technology Officer of Nibe Limited, expressed his enthusiasm about the inauguration, stating, "We are elated to unveil our new state-of-the-art manufacturing plant, which signifies our unwavering commitment to fostering innovation in the defence industry. With this new facility, we aim to further enhance our production capacity and promote technological research and development. Our ultimate goal is to make the Indian defence sector Atmanirbhar and amplify entrepreneurship in the industry."

The new manufacturing facility boasts cutting-edge resources, including advanced vertical machining centres (VMC) with dimensions of 16m and 12m, a dedicated welding training centre covering diverse metallurgy, and expertise in automated welding techniques.

These capabilities enable Nibe Limited to proficiently manufacture a wide range of critical defence components, ensuring the highest standards of quality and reliability.

The contemporary facility will facilitate the production of various defence products, including heavy engineering structures for Medium Range Surface to Air Missile (MRSAM) ARMY and MRSAM AIR FORCE, sub-assemblies of mobile weapon launchers for Pinaka Launchers, modular bridging systems for the Army, and structural systems for Naval applications.

Additionally, Nibe Limited will focus on precision machining, electric vehicles, electronics, and information technology to contribute to the indigenization of the defence manufacturing sector in India.

Nibe Limited is poised to play a pivotal role in advancing India's defence manufacturing capabilities and achieving self-reliance in the sector. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)