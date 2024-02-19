Panaji, February 19: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday appealed to the people to put Chhatrapathi Shivaji Maharaj's thoughts into action and practice as his statues were being installed. Sawant was speaking while commemorating the birth anniversary of Chhatrapathi Shivaji Maharaj at Farmagudi-Ponda in South Goa. Youths across the state carried out rallies to celebrate ‘Shiv Jayanti’. Many Hindu organisations organised day long programmes in the coastal state.

“Since last five years people have been installing statues of great Maratha King Shivaji Maharaj at several places, it is a good thing. But with that we need to bring his thoughts into practice. We need to show it through our acts and deeds. Only then we will be called ‘Shiv Bhakts’ (true lovers of Shivaji Maharaj),” he said. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2024: Tension Near Margao Town in Goa Over Installation of Shivaji Maharaj’s Statue; Police Deployed To Maintain Peace.

The CM said that Shivaji was visionary and fought against the foreign forces who tried to attack our country. Sawant said that Shivaji Maharaj not only contributed to Maharashtra in the interest of people and to protect culture, he also came to Goa and later went to Karnataka, Kerala and Pondicherry.

“Shivaji Maharaj focused on education, ‘Sanskar’, parenting, social manners, and self-defence. Even then self-defence was taught to girls and women. They now learn judo, karate for self defence,” Sawant said. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2024: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Offers Floral Tribute to Maratha King in Chembur on His Birth Anniversary (Watch Video).

“We also need to imbibe thoughts of Shivaji Maharaj for patriotism. Shivaji Maharaj had social sensitivity. He took all the people together for ‘Swaraj’. He never discriminated against any caste, but took them together to protect our region,” Sawant said.

