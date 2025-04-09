VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9: Nikita Ghag, the accomplished actress, politician, author, and philanthropist, is set to unveil her new book 'ROAR LIKE A LIONESS' alongside her song 'Ajnabee' at an exclusive launch event on April 6, 2025. As Secretary of Maharashtra Pradesh BJP Chitrapat Aaghadi, Ghag has devoted herself to enhancing the entertainment industry while championing important social initiatives. Her commitment to social welfare extends beyond politics through her animal welfare NGO, DAWA, which rescues and rehabilitates stray animals throughout Maharashtra. Her book, ROAR LIKE A LIONESS, reflects Ghag's journey and philosophy, offering readers powerful insights on empowerment, resilience, and effective leadership. The simultaneous release of her song Ajnabee, showcases her diverse creative talents and artistic vision.

Describing why her book is not just 'any other book', Nikita says, "Roar Like a Lioness" isn't just a book--it's a mirror. A mirror that reflects the powerful, poised, unapologetically strong woman you were always meant to be. We all go through phases where we feel unseen, unheard, or unsure. This book was born from that very place--but it doesn't end there. It walks you through what it takes to reclaim your roar--to step into your strength with elegance, confidence, and clarity. If you've ever felt like there's more to you than the world sees--this book is the nudge you've been waiting for. Let's roar together."

Her book launch will be followed by the release of her song 'Ajnabee', a heartfelt track that tells the story of a simple girl whose deep bond with her pet dogs captures the beauty of everyday love. The narrative also follows a young man who quietly admires her warmth and dreams of being part of her world. With themes of innocent love, pet companionship, and unspoken admiration, the song highlights how true connections are built on care and understanding.

The launch event will take place at Hunky Dory- Bar & Kitchen, Ground Floor, Lemon Tree Premier, Vibgyor School Rd, behind Inorbit Mall, Malad, Mindspace, Malad West. The gathering will bring together prominent personalities from entertainment, politics, and media, including notable guests such as Zainab Patra, Eshan Masih, Ankur Kakatkar, Shadab Kagadi, Sameer Dixit, Priom Gujjar, Laksh Anand, vivek Jagtap, Shonali Dighe, Dr Abhay Talathi, Dr Prajakta Talathi and many more dignitaries were present to grace the event.

The evening celebrates not only Ghag's newest creative achievements but also her continuing impact as a multifaceted public figure dedicated to positive social change. The exclusive event underscores Ghag's unique position at the intersection of entertainment, politics, and philanthropy--a testament to her versatile talents and unwavering commitment to making a difference in multiple spheres of influence.

