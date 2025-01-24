BusinessWire India

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 24: Northern Arc Capital, a leading diversified NBFC and financial services platform, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with DCB Bank Ltd., a prominent new generation scheduled commercial bank to leverage Northern Arc's cutting-edge nPOS platform to enhance and scale DCB Bank's digital lending capabilities further cementing a more than a decade old relationship between both organizations.

Also Read | National Girl Child Day 2025 Date and Activities in India: How To Celebrate ‘Rashtriya Balika Diwas’? Know History and Significance of This Important Observance.

Powered by data-rich technology solutions, strong sectoral expertise, robust risk management, and a financial ecosystem of originator partners, Northern Arc operates a diversified Lending, Placements, and Fund Management business to facilitate finance of over Rs. 1.89 trillion aiming to empower the underserved households and businesses. In FY24, nPOS facilitated transactions worth more than Rs. 59,890million.

nPOS is Northern Arc's proprietary technology co-lending solution. It operates as a cloud-based, API-enabled platform designed to strengthen and infuse greater efficiency to loan origination, underwriting, disbursement, and collection reconciliation processes for DCB Bank. This state-of-the-art platform will facilitate seamless co-lending and partnership lending activities, between the Bank and various loan originator partners. The advanced security measures of nPOS includes multi-factor authentication, encryption, customizable business rule engines that leverage data points such as bureau and debt-to-equity, FOIR and other ratios, enabling sophisticated, rule-based decision-making across various financial products.

Also Read | Budget 2025 Date, Time, Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Presenting Union Budget 2025-26 in Parliament.

nPOS is unique in its modular design and microservices-based architecture, enabling fast data exchange and automated processing without any manual interventions. This significantly reduces processing time and enhances productivity. Its ability to support various loan types and integrate seamlessly with existing systems makes it an efficient and effective platform for DCB Bank to adapt quickly to market changes and expand its retail portfolio effectively.

nPOS platform also will enable DCB Bank to leverage Business Correspondent (BC) Partnerships, Direct Assignment (DA) and Co-Lending, allowing for quick onboarding of various NBFCs and streamlining accounting, distribution, and reconciliation processes. The digital solution shall enable the Bank to reap the benefits of efficiency, provide better experience for customers and enhance its lending capabilities.

Speaking on this arrangement, Praveen Kutty, Managing Director & CEO, DCB Bank, said, "We are thrilled to announce the exciting new partnership with Northern Arc Capital. This marks a significant step forward. It enables DCB Bank to continue to innovate and enhance product offerings for our customers. Working together with a forward-thinking business, we are confident of unlocking new opportunities and delivering greater value to our stakeholders. We believe that nPOS is a business growth enhancer and look forward to leverage the potential of this solution and prepare the Bank for the future. Together, we are stronger and better positioned for success."

Ashish Mehrotra, CEO & MD, Northern Arc Capital, commented, "We are delighted to partner with DCB Bank to accelerate the next phase of digital lending transformation. At Northern Arc Capital, our commitment to harnessing technology is exemplified through our proprietary platforms - nPOS, Nimbus, and Nu Score. The nPOS platform is tailored to meet the dynamic needs of the financial sector, empowering banks like DCB Bank to optimize operations and strengthen their digital reach. This MOU exemplifies the commitment of both DCB Bank and Northern Arc Capital to leverage emerging market opportunities, enhance technological capabilities, and introduce cutting-edge products that cater to a diverse customer base, including improving access to retail credit for businesses and households across India."

The MoU was exchanged in Mumbai between Praveen Kutty, Managing Director and CEO, DCB Bank, and Ashish Mehrotra, CEO & MD, Northern Arc Capital, in the presence of Amit Mandhanya, EVP, Partnership Based Lending, Northern Arc Capital.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)